The Minister for Justice and Attorney General, Dr. Dominic Ayine, has announced that Ghana has officially submitted a request for the extradition of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and his alleged accomplice, Ernest Darko Kore, from the United States.

According to him, the request was made to facilitate the return of the two individuals to Ghana to face the 78 corruption-related charges filed against them by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

Attorney-General , Dr Dominic Ayine, submits an extradition request for former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to the US authorities.

Speaking at the government’s Accountability Series held on Thursday, December 18, 2025, Dr. Ayine said:

The OSP began the process on November 19, 2025, when it submitted a request for the extradition proceedings against the former Finance Minister and his alleged accomplice.

This, according to the Attorney General, is a major step in the ongoing investigation into Ken Ofori-Atta.

He disclosed that following a preliminary review, the International Cooperation Unit of the Attorney General’s Department discovered gaps in the extradition documentation.

He added that the documentation needed some enhancements to meet the relevant legal and procedural standards.

“As a result, we communicated our observations to the Office of the Special Prosecutor in a letter dated November 25 and requested additional documentation to ensure completeness,” Dr. Ayine said.

