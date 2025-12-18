Attorney-General Submits Extradition Request for Ken Ofori-Atta to US Authorities
- Ghana has officially requested the extradition of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and his alleged accomplice, Ernest Darko Kore, from the US
- The request aimed to bring the individuals back to Ghana to face 78 corruption-related charges filed by the OSP
- Dr. Dominic Ayine, the Attorney General, stated that the extradition process began in November 2025
The Minister for Justice and Attorney General, Dr. Dominic Ayine, has announced that Ghana has officially submitted a request for the extradition of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and his alleged accomplice, Ernest Darko Kore, from the United States.
According to him, the request was made to facilitate the return of the two individuals to Ghana to face the 78 corruption-related charges filed against them by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).
Speaking at the government’s Accountability Series held on Thursday, December 18, 2025, Dr. Ayine said:
The OSP began the process on November 19, 2025, when it submitted a request for the extradition proceedings against the former Finance Minister and his alleged accomplice.
This, according to the Attorney General, is a major step in the ongoing investigation into Ken Ofori-Atta.
He disclosed that following a preliminary review, the International Cooperation Unit of the Attorney General’s Department discovered gaps in the extradition documentation.
He added that the documentation needed some enhancements to meet the relevant legal and procedural standards.
“As a result, we communicated our observations to the Office of the Special Prosecutor in a letter dated November 25 and requested additional documentation to ensure completeness,” Dr. Ayine said.
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.