The former member of parliament for Nsuta-Kwamang Beposo, Osei Kwame Prempeh has spoken about her alleged involvement in Judge Dorinda Arthur's ruling

He delved into his alleged relationship with the late Daddy Lumba's second wife, Odo Broni, in a viral video on YouTube

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after he commented on how he got to meet the female judge

Former Member of Parliament for Nsuta-Kwamang Beposo, Osei Kwame Prempeh, has addressed the allegations surrounding the late Daddy Lumba’s widowhood court case.

This came after claims that the politician influenced the presiding judge in the high-profile lawsuit.

Former Nsuta-Kwamang Beposo MP Speaks on Akosua Serwaa's Lawsuit

Ghanaian politician Osei Kwame Prempeh has opened up about his relationship with Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur, the judge who presided over the case. He has insisted that he had no involvement whatsoever in the ruling.

In an interview with Gossip 24 aired on January 13, 2026, Prempeh explained that he only got to know Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur about five years ago through the Seventh-day Adventist Church, where they both worship. At the time, she was a Circuit Court Judge in Cape Coast.

In a trending video, he stated that he has no friendship with the judge outside of their church premises.

Prempeh stressed that he had nothing to do with the ruling in favour of Odo Broni, the first wife of the late singer.

He claimed that they are not close friends and that he was unaware she had been promoted to High Court Judge and transferred to Kumasi.

He added that, although he lives in Accra and travels to Kumasi frequently, he only discovered her new posting after learning she had overseen the Akosua Serwaa case.

"All the allegations levelled against me are not true. I know Dorinda because we attend the same church. I first met her when she was a Circuit Court Judge in Cape Coast. We met at a church program, established contact, and began talking about five years ago. She’s not even really my friend like that."

"Until she presided over the Akosua Serwaa case, I had no idea she had been transferred to Kumasi as a High Court Judge. I thought she was still in Cape Coast," he said.

"The allegation that I took care of her in school is not true because the first time I ever met her, she was already a High Court Judge. So how is it possible that I supposedly took care of her in school?."

Osei Kwame Prempeh discusses link to Odo Broni

Osei Kwame Prempeh also emphatically stated that he has never met Odo Broni or had any close relationship with her.

He questioned why he would have any reason to influence the ruling in her favour, adding that he would never grant such a request even if someone from her camp had approached him.

"I had no knowledge that she was the one presiding over the case until the first ruling came out. When Akosua Serwaa applied for an injunction and she presided over that ruling, it was only when I read it that I noticed Dorinda was the one handling the case. That was when I called to find out if she had actually relocated from Cape Coast to Kumasi."

Team Legal wives accuses judge

According to some Team Legal Wives members, their investigation allegedly revealed that Osei Kwame Prempeh had influenced Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur’s decision to reject Akosua Serwaa’s marriage certificate as valid evidence.

They further claimed that Prempeh had once cared for the judge during her school years, implying she may feel indebted to him.

Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur ruled on November 28, 2025, that Akosua Serwaa’s evidence “fell short of Sections 136 and 161,” which require the plaintiff to provide the original marriage certificate from the Bornheim Marriage Registry and a corresponding certification from the Ghana Embassy in Germany. The court noted that only an excerpt had been presented.

