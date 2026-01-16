Abu Trica's close friend, Daniel Yusif, has landed in police custody after his attempt to evade capture in Ghana failed

Details about the events that led to his arrest and first court appearance on Friday, January 16, 2026, have emerged

Abu Trica's close friend, Daniel Yusif's arrest, has triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

Daniel Yusif, a close associate of the embattled Swedru-based socialite Abu Trica, has reportedly been arrested over his alleged involvement in wire fraud crimes.

Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, alias Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, was arrested in a joint operation between the FBI and Ghanaian security agencies on Thursday, December 11, 2025, in Ghana.

According to an unsealed US Justice Department indictment, he is facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification, facing up to 20 years in prison.

According to reports, Daniel, who had gone into hiding after Abu Trica's arrest, was apprehended by the police and other state security agencies at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, as he attempted to flee the country.

Daniel Yusif's arrest and aftermath

Speaking on his Black Pot show on Thursday, January 15, 2026, Blakk Rasta noted that Daniel's wife was initially taken into police custody to get her partner to turn himself in after he went on the run.

He noted that the young man failed to turn himself in and initially attempted to leave the country through the various land borders. However, security operatives had been positioned to block him from travelling outside Ghana.

Blakk Rasta stated that Daniel, popularly known as Slab, decided to escape from the country through Kotoka International Airport and fly to Europe after visiting a spiritual priest.

However, the close associate of Abu Trica was intercepted by security operatives for also allegedly participating in wire fraud and money laundering crimes.

Daniel Yusif appears before court after arrest

In a report by Gossips24 TV, Daniel, who was wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for his alleged involvement in Abu Trica's case, appeared before the Gbese Magistrate Court on Friday, January 16, 2026.

During his court appearance, his lawyers argued for his bail. However, the prosecution reportedly argued that he was part of the FBI's unsealed indictment in the Abu Trica case and that he was allegedly involved in fraud-related crimes.

They argued that he was a flight risk and that he could not be released on bail with investigations into his financial activities and assets still ongoing.

Daniel has reportedly been remanded in police custody and will reappear before the Gbese Magistrate Court on April 4, 2026.

Daniel Yusif's arrest stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Aristo Papilus commented:

"Freedom is priceless. Say no to cybercrime and be cyber safe."

Edmund Kodjie wrote:

"Ghana must be a disciplined society, and anyone who violates the laws of the land must be dealt with ruthlessly, rigorously and vigorously."

Mama Dollor said:

"If they are his accomplices, then they can't escape. Guys, let's work hard for our money. Little drops of water make a mighty ocean. Life isn't a race. If you rush, you'll get it wrong. Money without peace is meaningless."

Abu Trica's accomplices released from police custody

