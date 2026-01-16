The former CEO of MASLOC CEO has been detained in the US after an extradition request from the Nana Akufo-Addo administration

Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu was convicted of financial crimes, including stealing and money laundering, after being tried in absentia

She and MASLOC ex-COO Daniel Axim misappropriated millions during their tenure under the first John Mahama administration

Former Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, has reportedly been detained at the Nevada Southern Detention Centre in the US.

The development was contained in a statement signed by Ghana’s Ambassador to the US, Emmanuel Victor Smith, dated Thursday, January 15, 2026.

Former MASLOC CEO Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu is under arrest in the US following an extradition request by the Akufo-Addo administration. Credit: Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu

GNA reported that US Marshals detained her on January 6, 2026, and she has been held at that detention centre since.

"I am reliably informed that, acting on an extradition request sent to the US Authorities sometime in July 2024, US Marshals arrested Tamakloe-Attionu and placed her in detention to await her day in court.”

In 2024, Deputy Attorney General at the time, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, said the government had identified the whereabouts of Tamakloe-Attionu, who was convicted in absentia for causing financial loss to the state.

What was Sedina Tamakloe convicted of?

Tamakloe was found guilty of stealing, conspiracy to steal, money laundering, and causing loss to public property in contravention of public procurement law.

The former COO of the centre, Daniel Axim, was jailed for five years with hard labour on the same charges.

They were both found guilty on 78 counts of the charges following their trial, which started in 2019.

The charges pertain to misappropriating money for official activities between 2013 and 2016 under the Mahama administration.

Why was Sedina Tamakloe being tried for corruption?

According to the facts of the case, which was first filed in court in 2017, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) investigated certain fraudulent disbursements of the centre's funds involving Tamakloe and Axim.

The investigations disclosed that in June 2014, MASLOC, which has been the subject of other scandals, invested GH¢150,000 in Obaatanpa Micro-Finance Company Limited, a microfinance company located at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu is a convict after being found guilty of stealing, conspiracy to steal, money laundering, and causing loss to public property. Credit: Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu

Afterwards, Tamakloe offered Obaatanpa another sum of GH¢500,000, but the firm refused because of the high interest rate. However, the expected refund of GH¢500,000 was not reflected in MASLOC books.

In another instance, the duo were also found guilty of appropriating over GH¢1.7 million for a sensitisation exercise.

According to the case facts, MASLOC was expected to provide GH¢20 each for 85,300 beneficiaries, amounting to GH¢1.7 million.

However, only GH¢1,300 was spent for the intended purpose, and Tamakloe and Axim misappropriated the rest.

