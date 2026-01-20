A former parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Klottey Korle constituency, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, has reportedly been arrested in the U.S. over a domestic violence incident.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Former NPP parliamentary candidate, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, arrested in the US for allegedly stabbing his wife. Photo credit: Valentino Nii Noi Nortey/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The young Ghanaian politician allegedly stabbed his wife after a heated argument that resulted in violence.

Read the Facebook post below:

Source: YEN.com.gh