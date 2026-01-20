Former NPP Parliamentary Candidate Nii Noi Nortey Arrested in US for Allegedly Stabbing Wife
A former parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Klottey Korle constituency, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, has reportedly been arrested in the U.S. over a domestic violence incident.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
The young Ghanaian politician allegedly stabbed his wife after a heated argument that resulted in violence.
Read the Facebook post below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.