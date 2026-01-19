Two Children, Others Killed After Tipper Truck Crashes Into a Salon at Kumawu

A tragic crash at a saloon in Kumawu claimed the lives of four people, including two children and a salon owner

The community was shaken as safety concerns emerged over recurring truck accidents in the area

Injuries were reported as the truck driver and three others were treated after the devastating incident

Four people have died after a tipper truck loaded with sand crashed into a hair salon at Kumawu in the Ashanti Region on January 17, 2026.

Two children were confirmed dead after the tragic crash.

3News reported that the road accident has sparked fresh safety concerns within the Kumawu community.

Videos of the aftermath of the crash were shared on Facebook.

The heavy-duty truck was transporting sand from an ongoing road construction site when it lost control and veered off the road, ramming into a container structure used as a salon.

The victims include the salon owner, her two children and a customer who was present at the time of the crash. All four died on the spot as a result of the impact. Four other persons, including the truck driver, sustained varying degrees of injury.

According to health officials, one of the critically injured victims has been referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi for specialised care, while the remaining injured persons are receiving treatment at the Kumawu Government Hospital.

A resident of the area, Kojo Sarfo Amoakohene, said this was the second accident involving a truck operated by the same construction company working on the Kumawu road project.

In an earlier incident, one of the company’s trucks crashed into a mosque, although no casualties were recorded at the time.

Trotro crashes into Tafo Zongo mosque

Last month, a trotro crashed into a mosque at Tafo Zongo in Kumasi on the evening of December 11, 2025.

The vehicle's brakes were said to have failed, causing it to speed uncontrollably down a steep road from Tafo Methodist Church towards Zamfara.

The trotro crashed into the section where worshippers normally perform ablution.

While part of the mosque was damaged, according to a viral video on Facebook, no injuries were recorded.

Eyewitnesses said a man who had been lying down exactly where the vehicle landed escaped only because people screamed for him to run.

Trotro Crashes Into Tafo Zongo Mosque in Kumasi, Children Believed to Have Escaped Tragedy

