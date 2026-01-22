Cassava farmers in Dambai, Oti Region, have raised concerns over the sharp decline in the price of cassava, which has fallen to between GHS300 and GHS400 per bag.

The farmers say this drop has significantly affected their income, making it difficult for them to sustain their livelihoods.

Farmers recalled that during the administration of former President Nana Akufo-Addo, a bag of cassava could sell for between GHS700 and GHS800.

The contrast, they say, has left many struggling to cover production costs and support their families.

Speaking on the challenges, one farmer lamented, "Because of Mahama, the business is not going on well at all." He added that the reduced earnings have made it difficult to meet both personal and business expenses, highlighting the pressures on small-scale farmers.

Despite the setback, farmers remain committed to cassava farming, urging the government to take measures that will stabilise the market and ensure fair returns.

They emphasised the importance of supporting local farmers, who play a key role in Ghana's food security and rural economy.

