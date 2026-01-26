Preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have been overshadowed by fresh uncertainty following a warning issued by US President Donald Trump

The remarks, directed at co-hosts Mexico and Canada, have raised concerns as football’s biggest global event approaches

In response, some European nations, including Germany and the Netherlands, have released statements addressing the possibility of a World Cup boycott

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is still months away, yet rising political tension among its hosts has already begun to cast a long shadow over the tournament.

What was once framed as a historic celebration of unity across North America is now drawing attention for reasons far removed from football.

2026 World Cup Faces Uncertainty After Donald Trump’s Warning to Co Host Country. Photos by Ian MacNicol and Michael Regan - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Set to kick off on June 11 2026, the expanded competition will be the first World Cup staged across three nations, with the United States, Canada and Mexico sharing hosting duties.

However, recent remarks from United States President Donald Trump have shifted the narrative from pitches and players to power and politics.

Trump warns World Cup co-host nations

In recent weeks, Trump has publicly criticised both Canada and Mexico, comments that have unsettled supporters and officials alike.

According to reports from Sport Bible, the president accused Mexico of being overwhelmed by drug cartels during media appearances, language that quickly drew international attention.

His criticism did not stop there. On the economic front, Trump warned Canada that potential tariffs could reach 100 per cent if it deepens trade relations with China.

The BBC reported that the remarks, shared on his Truth Social platform, followed an announcement by Canadian officials regarding a trade agreement with China focused on electric vehicle exports.

These developments have sparked questions beyond the realm of diplomacy. Observers are now wondering whether the political climate could influence fan travel, sponsorship confidence, or the broader mood surrounding football's biggest showpiece.

2026 World Cup Faces Uncertainty After Donald Trump’s Warning to Co Host Country. Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Canada and Mexico clap back at Trump

Canada and Mexico have responded firmly. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has pushed back diplomatically against statements seen as undermining national sovereignty.

Mexico has also defended its independent strategy in tackling organised crime while navigating ongoing pressure from Washington.

The ripple effect has reached Europe. Several football administrators have voiced concern that sustained tension could threaten the perception of neutrality and inclusiveness that FIFA tournaments aim to project.

This week, a senior figure in German football ignited debate by urging serious discussion around a possible boycott, a sign of how closely sport and geopolitics are now linked.

Despite the noise, FIFA has maintained its stance. The governing body continues to back the original hosting plan and has announced no adjustments.

Planning remains intense. Fans are booking flights. Cities are completing stadium work. Teams are shaping squads.

Yet for the first time in recent memory, political headlines are competing with fixture lists and group draws.

Whether these tensions will touch the tournament itself is still unclear. What is certain is that the road to the 2026 World Cup has become more complex, with football and global politics now counting down together.

Dutch FA issues statement on possible boycott

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dutch officials are debating a sensitive issue ahead of the 2026 World Cup amid political uncertainty linked to US President Donald Trump.

Although no decision has been made, a potential boycott is now being discussed at the government level, highlighting how global politics could affect the tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh