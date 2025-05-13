Tema's new Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Ebi Bright, has begun her work after John Mahama's appointment

The mayor shared her experience after her first day visiting the Tema Metropolitan Assembly in her official capacity

The actress-turned-politician's experience intrigued scores of netizens and admirers who have been following her journey

Ghanaian politician Ebi Bright has shared her first day experience as the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tema Central.

Ebi Bright greets staff on her first day as Tema's first female mayor. Photo source: Facebook/EbiBright

Source: Facebook

On April 23, John Dramani Mahama released a new list identifying his picks for the various Chief Executives across Ghana.

Ebi Bright's approval made the actress-turned-politician the first female mayor of Tema.

She began operating in her new role on May 12. On her first day, Ebi Bright was given a familiarisation tour of the assembly and its departments and staff.

Talking about her experience, Ebi Bright said,

"Today marked my first official day in office since my confirmation last Friday as the Mayor of Tema. I was warmly received by the Metro Coordinating Director, Mr. John Owu, along with a cross-section of the senior management team. I took the opportunity to familiarise myself with the various departments and officers within the Assembly.

"The tour was insightful and allowed me to engage directly with staff while assessing our facilities. This firsthand experience is key as we define the direction and scope of our management agenda in the days ahead. Together, we will build a Tema that works for all."

Ebi Bright's appointment was strongly opposed by the traditional council of the Tema area.

The traditional council organised protests in the metropolis, demanding that the president void Ebi Bright's nomination.

The council argued that Ebi Bright was not a native of the metropolis.

Ghanaians laud Tema's new mayor

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Tema's new mayor, Ebi Bright's first day at work.

louiscobblah said:

"Big mistake....which the NDC and herself would live to regret. It is never wise to go against the indigenous owners of Tema."

LOUISA 💯💕❤️ wrote:

"My heart and soul is at peace now 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻. I too love this woman naturally am happy for her congratulations 🎉🎉 first Female mayor of Tema."

williamahiable604@gmail.com remarked:

"Congratulations madam, I am so happy for you and I pray that God will lead you to build Tema as you always said, May the good Lord protect you and your worker."

vann_scilla 1 noted:

"Ebi wanted a constituency but God give her a whole city 🤗🤗🤗."

Source: YEN.com.gh