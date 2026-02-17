Ghanaian auto expert Kofi3x showed first-time car buyers how to own a Mercedes-Benz by choosing the A Class, B Class or C Class

He explained that auction platforms and how they offer cheaper options, including a 2016 and above Mercedes-Benz C300 for around $5,000 to $6,000

Kofi3x insisted that buying smart through allows owners to enjoy the Mercedes experience without overspending

A Ghanaian car dealer known on social media as Kofi3x has advised young buyers and first-time car owners on how to own a Mercedes-Benz without stretching their finances.

Mercedes-Benz C300 for $5,000 as a Ghanaian dealer shares details. Image credit: Team-BHP, Suresh Drives

The automobile enthusiast, who is widely followed for his practical car reviews and auction tips, said owning a luxury brand is possible if buyers make informed decisions.

According to Kofi3x, people who want to drive a Mercedes-Benz for the first time should focus on the A Class, B Class or C Class.

He explained that these models are the more affordable entry points into the brand and are generally cheaper to purchase compared to higher classes like the E-Class or S-Class.

He noted that buyers often assume all Mercedes-Benz vehicles are extremely expensive, but that is not always the case, especially when considering auction options.

Kofi advised buyers to purchase from auctions

As an example, he mentioned that a Mercedes-Benz C300 from 2016 onwards can be sourced from auctions for around $5,000 to $6,000, depending on the condition and mileage.

He stressed that with proper inspection and due diligence, buyers can secure a good vehicle that still performs well and offers the comfort and prestige associated with the brand.

He emphasised that buying wisely is the key to enjoying the Mercedes experience without unnecessary financial pressure.

Premario Edition listed 4 unreliable cars

Ghanaian car influencer Premario Edition has sparked debate after sharing his honest thoughts about some cars he believes Ghanaians should think twice about before buying.

In a recent video, he did not hold back as he broke down models he considers unreliable based on common faults owners often complain about.

He mentioned engine faults and gearbox issues as common challenges owners may experience, adding that buyers should not be swayed by the design alone.

He also spoke about the Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Premario said the car comes with several issues, including gearbox problems, electrical faults, and fuel system concerns.

Some social media users agreed with Premario Edition, sharing personal experiences of engine and gearbox problems with the cars he mentioned.

Automobile Dealers Union of Ghana reduce vehicle prices by 15%. Photo credit: Car dealers Ghana

Automobile Dealers Union announce reduce vehicle prices

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Automobile Dealers Union of Ghana (ADUG) announced a 15 per cent reduction in vehicle prices following the relative stability of the Ghana cedi against the US dollar and the abolition of the COVID-19 levy.

In a statement dated February 15, 2026, ADUG stated that the reduction is in line with their earlier commitment to reduce their prices when the country's economy becomes favourable.

According to ADUG's National President, Eric Kwaku Boateng, the downward price adjustment takes effect immediately.

