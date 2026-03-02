Three men were arrested for the alleged lynching of a Liberian national in the Greater Accra Region

The victim was mistaken for a thief before being attacked near the Electricity Company offices in Lashibi

Police are continuing investigations and chasing additional suspects in connection with the lynching incident

The Sakumono District Police Command has arrested three individuals in connection with the alleged lynching of a 26-year-old Liberian national, Austin Tengeeh, near Lashibi in the Greater Accra Region.

The suspects have identified as Francis Amuzu, 44, William Adison, 36, and Vincent Adzikah, 34.

Three men are in police custody after allegedly lynching a Liberian man. Credit: Jub Rubjob

Source: Getty Images

Citi News reported that the Sakumono District Patrol Team received a distress call from an unidentified individual on 27 February 2026, indicating that a man had been attacked and severely beaten by a group of irate persons near the offices of the Electricity Company of Ghana at Lashibi.

Upon receiving the information, the patrol team proceeded immediately to the scene.

On arrival, officers found the victim unconscious. Investigations indicate that the mob allegedly mistook the victim for a thief.

The Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team from the National Police Headquarters has launched a manhunt for other suspects believed to have conspired with the three arrested persons to commit the crime.

Police say investigations are ongoing as efforts intensify to apprehend all individuals involved in the incident.

