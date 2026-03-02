Three Arrested Over Alleged Mob Killing of 26-Year-Old Foreign National at Lashibi
- Three men were arrested for the alleged lynching of a Liberian national in the Greater Accra Region
- The victim was mistaken for a thief before being attacked near the Electricity Company offices in Lashibi
- Police are continuing investigations and chasing additional suspects in connection with the lynching incident
The Sakumono District Police Command has arrested three individuals in connection with the alleged lynching of a 26-year-old Liberian national, Austin Tengeeh, near Lashibi in the Greater Accra Region.
The suspects have identified as Francis Amuzu, 44, William Adison, 36, and Vincent Adzikah, 34.
Citi News reported that the Sakumono District Patrol Team received a distress call from an unidentified individual on 27 February 2026, indicating that a man had been attacked and severely beaten by a group of irate persons near the offices of the Electricity Company of Ghana at Lashibi.
Upon receiving the information, the patrol team proceeded immediately to the scene.
On arrival, officers found the victim unconscious. Investigations indicate that the mob allegedly mistook the victim for a thief.
The Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team from the National Police Headquarters has launched a manhunt for other suspects believed to have conspired with the three arrested persons to commit the crime.
Police say investigations are ongoing as efforts intensify to apprehend all individuals involved in the incident.
Chief saves man from lynching
YEN.com.gh reported that Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso, the Paramount Chief of Bole Traditional Area, banished a man for sleeping with several married women in Bole.
Angry community members had initially planned to lynch him. The 40-year-old man was caught with another man’s wife on October 20, 2023, leading to his banishment.
The married woman the banished man was reportedly caught with was reportedly protected at the Bolewura's Palace because of some threats made against her life.
In a similar incident in the Western Region, two persons accused of stealing three goats from a chop bar had their heads shaved with machetes after being caught.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.