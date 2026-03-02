Old footage of Eric Duku Antwi speaking about his businesses resurfaced days after his demise in a gunfight with police

In a video, the deceased husband of Kumawood actress Patricia Osei Boateng also explained his source of income

The late Duku Antwi's remarks about his business dealings triggered reactions from many Ghanaian social media users

Eric Duku Antwi, an alleged carjacking syndicate leader and the deceased husband of embattled Kumawood actress and filmmaker Patricia Osei Boateng, has courted attention after an old video of him resurfaced on social media.

On Monday, February 23, 2026, at a press briefing, IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno announced that the police had arrested four individuals linked to the alleged carjacking syndicate.

Sammy Gyamfi's father-in-law's murder, aftermath

The group's arrest came days after they allegedly carjacked and killed Andrews Amankwa, the father-in-law of GoldBod CEO and National Democratic Congress Communications Director Sammy Gyamfi, at Ohwim Tigo Junction in Kumasi on February 10, 2026.

The police stated that the deceased was ambushed and shot during the attack and that his Toyota Hilux vehicle was stolen during their operations.

Amankwa was later rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries on February 18, 2026, five days after the incident.

In his press briefing, the IGP shared that during the operation, the alleged gang leader, Eric Duku, had sustained gunshot wounds and later died at the hospital after an exchange of fire.

Following his demise, the alleged syndicate leader's wife, Patricia Osei Boateng, has been arrested and detained after the actress reported herself to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters of the Ghana Police on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

Rumours had previously emerged that the police had declared the actress wanted and launched a manhunt to apprehend her.

According to police sources, Patricia Osei is suspected of aiding her husband, believed to be the leader of a robbery network known as the Duku Syndicate, by disguising herself as a nurse to help him evade security checks during operations.

Police investigators also alleged that the Kumawood actress had travelled to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates following some of the robberies.

Eric Duku Antwi explains source of wealth

In an old interview with Ghana Agric TV, the late Eric Duku spoke about his poultry farming business, Antwi Duku Farms, as he explained the source of his wealth.

He claimed that before his poultry farming, he and his colleagues used to transport petrol and diesel from some prominent individuals to Burkina Faso until he stopped due to its illegality.

Eric also shared how he started his business and highlighted the challenges he encountered in securing capital at the beginning.

The TikTok videos of Eric Duku Antwi speaking about his source of wealth are below:

Eric Duku Antwi's resurfaced video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Sinimaclips commented:

"Watch his face the moment he mistakenly said cars. He thought he has exposed himself."

Majesty wrote:

"Greediness is not good. Why did he stop after setting up a good business like this?"

Ohemaa Baakope remarked:

"Eeeiii Duku syndicate? Kyer3s3 wode3 illegal business nkoa, how can you take petrol and diesel to Burkina?"

Dream Songs GH said:

"The guy himself was feeling guilty on camera 😂."

Oboy Siki reacts to Patricia Boateng's arrest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oboy Siki had reacted to Patricia Boateng's arrest in an interview with Smart Ghana TV.

In a video, the actor detailed the amount of money he allegedly received from his colleague following a past collaboration.

Oboy Siki also noted that he had always questioned Patricia Boateng's source of wealth, with many Ghanaians reacting.

