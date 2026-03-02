The death toll from the illegal mining pit collapse in the Asutifi South District has been updated to nine after clarification from hospital authorities

Four injured miners are receiving treatment at St. Elizabeth Catholic Hospital amid ongoing rescue efforts

The incident reinforced concerns about illegal mining operations in the Asutifi South District of the Ahafo Region

The death toll from last night’s illegal mining pit collapse has been revised to nine, following new details from authorities.

Joy News reported that hospital authorities clarified that one body earlier counted among the deceased was unrelated to the cave-in, bringing the confirmed fatalities down from 10 to nine.

Death toll from the Asutifi South illegal mining pit collapse revised downward to nine. Credit: Ghanaian Times

Source: UGC

Adom News reported that the March 1 incident occurred at Atta Ne Atta, a community in the Asutifi South District of the Ahafo Region.

Four injured miners are currently admitted to the St. Elizabeth Catholic Hospital in Hwidiem.

An undisclosed number of miners were believed to be trapped in the collapse. Rescue efforts and assessments are ongoing as authorities work to establish the full scope of the incident and the cause of the cave-in.

Atta Ne Atta falls within the constituency of MP Collins Dauda, where there was a confrontation involving the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat.

Asutifi North MP under fire over galamsey

The Member of Parliament for Asutifi North, Ebenezer Kwaku Addo, had been barred from travelling outside Accra by the High Court.

The MP, who is linked to the Mahama administration, was alleged to have incited violence against the Director of Operations for the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat.

He has denied the allegations stemming from the incident on November 1, 2025 and is currently on bail.

Preliminary investigations established that on November 1, 2025, state actors intercepted illegal miners operating near Bronikrom in the Ahafo Region and arrested some suspects, prompting resistance from a mob.

Addo denied claims he led the attack saying that, before setting off, he called Collins Dauda to inquire of him if they could grace the funeral together.

However, the veteran politician reportedly informed him that he was out of the country, and so he should represent him.

Upon reaching Hwidiem, Kwaku Addo said he realised there was tension in the town, which prompted him to inquire about it, and he was told that the military was carrying out an operation at a mining site.

According to him, upon hearing this, he quickly called back the MP for Asutifi South, Dauda, to inform him of the development, who then asked him to head to the site and hand over the phone to the leader of the military team.

Galamsey kingpin arrested after attempted bribe

YEN.com.gh reported that the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat Taskforce operating in the Ahanta West Municipality arrested a so-galled kingping on January 31.

The task force is said to have rejected a GH¢20,000 bribe from the suspect, one Bright Mensah.

The galamsey task force is said to have rejected a GH¢20,000 bribe from a suspect identified as Bright Mensah. Credit: Elikem Kotoko

Source: Facebook

In a statement on Facebook, the Deputy CEO of the Forestry Commission noted that the task force raided several illegal mining sites within the Cape Three Points forest reserve.

It also burned several makeshift structures and illegal mining equipment seen at sites.

Source: YEN.com.gh