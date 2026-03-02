As tensions continue to rise between the United States and Iran ahead of the 2026 World Cup, global anxiety has deepened

The unrest, which reportedly claimed the life of Iran’s supreme leader along with 85 others, has even sparked suggestions that Iran could boycott the tournament

In light of the growing uncertainty, YEN.com.gh revisits three remarkable moments when football was credited with promoting peace during times of conflict

Tensions in the Middle East have cast a long shadow over global sport. On February 28, 2026, the United States and Israel carried out major strikes on Iran, hitting targets in Tehran and areas close to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

President Donald Trump announced the “major combat operations” on Truth Social, saying the mission aimed to eliminate what he described as imminent threats to America.

He accused Iran of turning down diplomatic efforts to curb its nuclear ambitions and pledged to dismantle its missile and naval capabilities.

Tehran has since responded with retaliatory action against nations hosting American military facilities, with Qatar and the United Arab Emirates reportedly among those affected.

Will Iran boycott the 2026 World Cup?

From a football angle, the fallout has been immediate. Iran’s football federation president, Mehdi Taj, has hinted at a possible withdrawal from the 2026 World Cup.

"It's not possible to say exactly, but there will certainly be a response," Taj said, as quoted by Reuters.

"This will surely be studied by the country's high-ranking sports officials and there will be a decision on what's going to happen.

"But what we can say now is that due to this attack and its viciousness, it is far from our expectations that we can look at the World Cup with hope."

Meanwhile, FIFA has confirmed it is closely watching developments. Whether Iran will step aside from the tournament remains unclear.

Yet history shows that even in moments of chaos, football has sometimes offered brief flashes of unity.

While the sport has never permanently ended a conflict, there have been powerful occasions when it helped calm tensions.

Three times football 'stopped' wars

Here are three remarkable moments when football was credited with promoting peace during troubled times.

3. Christmas Truce of World War I

In December 1914, during the horrors of the First World War, British and German soldiers reportedly laid down their weapons along parts of the Western Front.

They stepped into no man’s land, sang carols, exchanged small gifts and even kicked a ball around together.

The ceasefire was unofficial and short-lived. Still, the sight of 'enemies' sharing a simple game became one of the most enduring images of shared humanity in wartime history.

2. Pelé and the Nigerian civil war

During the Nigerian Civil War, football once again found itself at the centre of an extraordinary story. In 1969, Brazilian icon Pelé visited Lagos with Santos for an exhibition match. Reports later claimed that a 48-hour ceasefire was observed so fans could watch him play.

The war between the Nigerian government and the breakaway Republic of Biafra lasted from 1967 to 1970. The idea that a match could pause the violence captured global imagination.

"I'm not sure it's completely true," Pelé said in his book, as quoted by the BBC.

"But the Nigerians certainly made sure the Biafrans wouldn't invade Lagos while we were there," he said, recalling a huge military presence.

Though historians debate the full details, the episode remains one of football’s most famous peace-linked tales.

1. Drogba and Ivory Coast’s civil war

At the top of the list is an African story that still resonates today.

In the mid 2000s, Ivory Coast was torn apart by civil war. After the national team qualified for the 2006 World Cup, captain Didier Drogba delivered an emotional televised message. He urged the fighting sides to put down their weapons and unite behind the team.

Within days, a ceasefire was announced. The moment did not erase deep political divisions, but it showed how a shared dream could soften hardened hearts.

As uncertainty surrounds Iran’s place at the next World Cup, these stories serve as reminders. Football cannot solve every crisis.

Yet at times, it has offered something rare in dark periods, a pause, a conversation, and a glimpse of hope.

