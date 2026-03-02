Ghanaian preacher Telvin Adjei Sowah is trending after a resurfaced prophecy about the death of Ali Khamenei appeared to have been fulfilled

The development follows joint military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran, which Donald Trump described as 'major combat operations'

In the viral clip, Prophet Sowah claimed that he had foreseen the Ayatollah’s compound engulfed in flames in an attack that led to his demise

Ghanaian man of God Prophet Telvin Sowah has earned plaudits on social media after his prophecy about the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader appeared to have been fulfilled.

On Saturday, February 28, the United States and Israel launched joint attacks against the Islamic Republic of Iran, sparking another war in the Middle East.

President Donald Trump announced the offensive, which he called 'major combat operations', in an eight-minute video posted to his platform Truth Social.

He slammed the Iranian leadership for its attempts to develop nuclear weapons, for fomenting terror across the Middle East and around the world, and for its past attacks on the United States.

“Iran is the world’s No. 1 state sponsor of terror and just recently killed tens of thousands of its own citizens on the street as they protested…They can never have a nuclear weapon,” President Trump said.

Below is a YouTube video of Trump announcing the conflict against Iran.

Prophet Telvin’s Ayatollah Khamenei prophecy resurfaces

After the US and Israeli offensive against Iran began, reports emerged that the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had died.

The news was first reported by Israeli sources before Trump confirmed it to reporters.

Iran initially denied the news but later confirmed it in a broadcast shared via state media.

After the Ayatollah’s death, a prophecy shared by the Ghanaian man of God, Telvin Adjei Sowah of the Prophetic Life Embassies, resurfaced on social media.

In the prophecy, he warned that Iran’s Supreme Leader was going to be assassinated after he saw a vision of his compound being engulfed by flames.

"I saw them put it up there that the Ayatollah was assassinated. The palace of the Supreme Leader would catch fire; however, the fire started, cars would be burning, and you would watch it on the news like a movie. By the end of the day, their Supreme Leader, the main one himself, in Iran, would be killed," he said.

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin Sowah seemingly prophesying Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death is below.

Reactions to Telvin Sowah's Ayatollah Khamenei prophecy

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments reacting to the prophecy shared by Telvin Sowah about Iran's Supreme Leader.

Nana Agyemang VpersieJNR said:

"The only trusted man of God in Ghana."

Sam commented:

"He actually prophesied this years ago, even before he started visiting Accra FM. He sees from afar. 🔥💯🥰."

Global Music Trend (GMT)🎶🎶🌏 wrote:

"You listen to war analysis, then you come out with your prediction."

Telvin Sowah prophesies doom for NAPO

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah prophesied doom for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) politician, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO.

In a video, the prophet said NAPO's ambition to be the NPP's running mate for the 2028 election was under dire threat from others, and he needed to take action to avert a poor outcome.

