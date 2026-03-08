Prof Jane Opoku-Agyemang advocated for women's governance participation to enhance national policies and development

In her message on International Women's Day, the Vice President defended the Affirmative Action Act and said it must apply in all sectors

International Women's Day 2026 emphasises the empowerment of women as a strategic investment for a confident world

The Vice President, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has justified the need for women’s participation in governance, emphasising that their inclusion is important for national policies and development.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang said it is essential to pass the Affirmative Action Act, which proposes at least 30 per cent representation of women in public institutions.

Vice President Prof Jane Opoku-Agyemang defends 30% women's quota in leadership. Photo credit: @NJOAgyemang

In a Facebook message to mark International Women’s Day (IWD) 2026, Prof Opoku-Agyemang extended her greetings to all women and highlighted the essence of their participation in leadership in governance.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang indicated that Ghana's theme for IWD 2026 is 'Giving to Gain,' shows the country's intentional efforts to promote gender inclusion through policy and leadership appointments.

"On this International Women’s Day 2026, I send heartfelt greetings to all women and girls across Ghana and around the world. Let us be proud of the resilience, achievements, and essential contributions women continue to make to our nation’s progress."

"In Ghana, the theme 'Giving to Gain' is already demonstrated through concrete actions. The intentional effort to ensure women make up at least 30% of government appointments recognises a simple truth about national development: when women serve as ministers, lead key public institutions, and help shape policy at the highest levels, the country benefits from a broader range of talent and perspective,” she added.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang said the principle of gender inclusion should not be limited to government institutions alone but rather extend to other sectors, including academia and the creative industry.

"The principle goes beyond government institutions. In business, academia, civil society, the creative industries, faith leadership, and other sectors, expanding opportunities for women enhances our national life. It increases the pool of leadership that we rely on."

"Empowering women is not just a favour; it is a strategic investment in better governance and a more confident Ghana. Happy International Women’s Day," she further stated.

