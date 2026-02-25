Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa discussed the release of Ghanaians held as prisoners of war with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

A revelatory report detailed alarming recruitment schemes targeting vulnerable Africans for Russia's war in Ukraine

Zelenskyy invited President John Mahama to Ukraine to strengthen diplomatic ties amid ongoing humanitarian discussions

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa held discussions with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, over the release of two Ghanaians being held as prisoners of war.

The meeting took place in February 2025 in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

Ablakwa Meets Ukraine President Zelenskyy, Appeals for Release of Citizens Held as Prisoners of War

In a post on Facebook, Ablakwa said he was “graciously hosted” by President Zelenskyy during the visit, which focused on Ghana’s humanitarian appeal for the safe return of its citizens.

The talks also addressed the challenge of criminal networks targeting vulnerable African youth, who are lured into conflict zones and risk their lives in ongoing hostilities.

Ablakwa expressed optimism about a successful outcome from the negotiations.

He added that he had conveyed the gratitude of President John Mahama and the Government of Ghana to President Zelenskyy for ensuring that the rights of the detained citizens are respected under international law.

The discussions further explored ways to deepen bilateral relations, with strategic interventions planned in agriculture, defence, education and trade.

Zelenskyy extended a formal invitation to Mahama as Kyiv seeks to strengthen diplomatic ties with Accra.

This meeting came after Swiss-based investigative group INPACT shared a list of Africans who have died fighting for Russia in its war on Ukraine

Among this list are 55 Ghanaians, the second-highest foreign casualty figure after Cameroon, which has recorded 94 deaths.

The list, which has been shared on X, showed the names, dates of birth and ages of the Ghanaians reportedly killed in action.

The group said it has a list of 1,417 nationals from African countries with their full name, date of birth, military registration number, the date they signed their military contract in Russia, and their citizenship.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, having annexed Crimea in 2014.

How is Russia getting African recruits?

For the recruitment tactics, INPACT identified the use of travel agencies operating as logistical intermediaries.

There has also been the involvement of local pro-Russian individuals and organisations as well as recruitment networks based on co-optation, as former recruits become recruiters themselves.

The report noted that these schemes rely heavily on bogus job offers, promises of education or administrative regularisation, and irregular immigration channels.

Previous reports have found that Russia has been luring some people from Africa to fight for it in its war on Ukraine.

The Telegraph, for example, reported that some Africans are being lured by Russia to fight in its war on Ukraine via shampoo factory ads.

Africans are reportedly being lured to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war via shampoo factory ads.

At least one million Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded since the assault began, according to the Centre for Strategic and International Studies.

While the great majority of recruits are poor Russians, the need for new manpower has led the government to recruit elsewhere, as well as import 10,000 soldiers from North Korea.

Woman cries after son tricked into fighting for Russia

YEN.com.gh reported that a Kenyan woman was concerned about the seeming disappearance of her son, who reportedly travelled to Russia for work.

Jane Wangari Kibocho said her son, Reuben, was promised employment in Russia but is believed to have been caught up in its war with Ukraine.

