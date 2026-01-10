Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta was arrested by ICE agents in a targeted operation on Tuesday, January 6, 2025

Ghanaian investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, shared details on how Ofori-Atta was arrested in an apartment near White House

Meanwhile, Manasseh Azure Awuni said the operation seemed like a targeted one since Ofori-Atta's visa had been revoked in June 2025

On Tuesday, January 6, 2026, former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta was arrested by agents of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) of the United States.

Ghanaian investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni shared details on how Ken Ofori-Atta was arrested by ICE agents. He said that from all the details he had gathered, it seemed like a targeted operation.

Manasseh Azure Awuni, investigative journalist, shares details on how ICE agents arrested Ken Ofori-Atta on January 6, 2026.

In a Facebook post, Manasseh Azure Awuni shared that Ken Ofori-Atta, until his arrest, lived in a magnificent luxury apartment building, which is about 20 minutes walk away from the White House.

"The operation to arrest him, according to sources, appeared targeted, unlike the ongoing raids and swoops at factories and public places where mass arrests by ICE are conducted. Mr Ofori-Atta was arrested at the entrance of the Westlight Apartment Complex in Washington, D.C. The Westlight building is located at 1111 24th Street NW, Washington, D.C."

"Ken Ofori-Atta was emerging from a magnificent luxury apartment building, where he had been living in the U.S., when ICE agents surrounded him, led him into a vehicle, and drove him away to a detention facility 89 miles away. He was driven to the Caroline Detention Facility in Virginia, about an hour and a half drive from where he was arrested," Manasseh Azure Awuni added.

Sources indicate that Ken Ofori-Atta lived in the Westlight building with his son and his wife.

About the Westlight apartment complex

The Westlight apartment complex is located in the affluent West End neighbourhood of Washington, D.C. The building is known for its security and closeness to some of the city's renowned landmarks.

The immediate past Vice President of the USA, Kamala Harris, used to live there. She moved out after she was sworn in as Vice President of the country.

In April 2021, Kamala Harris listed her two-bedroom condo at the Westlight building for sale, and it was bought for $1.85 million.

Lawyers confirm Ofori-Atta's arrest in US

Meanwhile, Ofori-Atta's lawyers confirmed his arrest in the US. On Wednesday, January 7, 2026, Menka-Premo, Osei-Bonsu, Bruce-Cathline & Partners issued a public notice on the matter.

The notice indicated that the US legal team is in contact with ICE and other experts to resolve the matter expeditiously.

“Mr Ofori-Atta has a pending petition for adjustment of status, which authorises a person to stay in the US legally past the period of validity of their visa. Under US law, a change of status by this method is common.”

“The public is therefore advised to note that Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, as a law-abiding person, is fully cooperating with ICE to have this issue resolved,” the lawyers explained.

Ofori-Atta's visa was revoked

Meanwhile, Justice Srem Sai added that the former Finance Minister was living in the US illegally. He stated that Ofori-Atta's visa was revoked in June 2025, contrary to reports that the visa had expired.

“ICE will not come after you unless you have visa issues; that is what has happened."

“June 2025, his visa was revoked; it’s not an expiration of the Visa. The information that we have is that his visa was revoked. So he has been living in America without a visa," Justice Srem Sai added.

Until his US visa was revoked, Ofori-Atta's permit was to expire on February 14, 2026. Meanwhile, his Canadian and UK visas will expire on April 21, 2032 and May 31, 2031

