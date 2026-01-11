The Embassy of Ghana in Washington, DC, has confirmed the arrest and detention of Ken Ofori-Atta by the USA's ICE

However, the Embassy said Ken Ofori-Atta has refused to engage with consular officials for any form of assistance

Social media users thronged the comment section to share their thoughts after the Embassy issued the statement

The Embassy of Ghana in Washington, DC, confirmed that former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has been arrested and detained by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

A press statement issued by Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, Victor Emmanuel Smith, said it got information about Ken Ofori-Atta's detention and took steps to verify and reach out to the detainee.

Ken Ofori-Atta declines aid from the Ghana Embassy while in ICE detention.

The statement indicated that the Embassy formally contacted the relevant detention facility to request access to him in order to offer consular assistance in line with diplomatic and international protocols.

However, Ken Ofori-Atta declined to meet with consular officers without his lawyers.

"Following confirmation, the Embassy formally contacted the relevant detention facility to request access to Mr Ofori-Atta in order to provide consular assistance in line with established diplomatic and international protocols. The Embassy was informed by the facility that the detainee declined to engage with consular officials at the time without his lawyers present."

Despite refusing support from the Embassy, the ambassador stated that they would still ensure that Ken Ofori-Atta's rights are respected.

"The Embassy of Ghana remains in contact with the appropriate United States authorities and will continue to follow the matter closely to ensure that Mr Ofori-Ata's rights are totally respected."

Read the statement below:

How Ken Ofori-Atta was arrested

According to Ghanaian investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni, Ken Ofori-Atta was arrested around 11 am on January 6, 2026, when he stepped out of his apartment in the Westlight building, a high-end residential complex located at 1111 24th Street in Northwest Washington, DC.

The former Finance Minister lived in the apartment with his wife and son.

The Westlight building is situated in one of Washington, DC’s most affluent neighbourhoods, about a 20-minute walk from the White House, and is known to house prominent personalities.

According to Manasseh, the arrest of the former Finance Minister seemed like a targeted operation since it didn't look like the typical mass arrest carried out in public places.

Netizens react to Embassy's statement

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the satement issued by the Ghana Embassy in the US. Read hem below:

Daniel Eshun said:

"Please write to USA State Ken Ofori Atta is wanted in Ghana so they should deport him to Ghana straight up for causing Financial loss to the state."

Dr-Wisdom K Henyo wrote:

"His ego is also in the way."

Edem Ofoe Komla said:

"Just do everything possible to push that man back to Ghana to face the charges levelled against him."

Evangelist Gold Ghana wrote:

"Ofori Atta seems to have orchestrated his own arrest. Why is he refusing to speak with our consular. You guy will be surprised but he may come out of that detention as a USA citizen."

Nana Addo CashMan-Jnr said:

"Ohiani stubborn proud… declining to engage paa …. We’ll welcome you at the airport with the Adowa group."

