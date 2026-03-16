DSP Rockson Gyasi, a senior police officer stationed at Tsito in the Volta Region, was found dead with gunshot wounds at his Akweteyman residence

His wife, Mavis Boateng, reportedly discovered him lying in a pool of blood with his service pistol beside him

The Ghana Police Service has launched an investigation into his death, which has sparked widespread reactions online

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The Ghana Police Service has reportedly commenced investigations into the death of a senior police officer, DSP Rockson Gyasi, who was found with gunshot wounds at his residence in Akweteyman.

According to a Facebook post by Crime Check TV GH, DSP Rockson Gyasi, who was stationed at Tsito in the Volta Region, had reportedly visited his family home in Akweteyman on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

DSP Rockson Gyasi, a senior police officer found dead in his kitchen. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

It is suggested that his wife, identified as Mavis Boateng, discovered her husband lying motionless in a pool of blood in the kitchen of their home at around 5 a.m., with his service pistol placed on a kitchen stool beside him.

"Police have commenced investigations into the death of a senior police officer who was found with gunshot wounds at his residence in Akweteyman. DSP Rockson Gyasi, who was stationed at Tsito in the Volta Region, had reportedly visited his family home in Akweteyman on Tuesday, 10th March 2026," Crime Check TV GH wrote.

"According to reports, his wife, Mavis Boateng, discovered her husband lying motionless in a pool of blood in the kitchen of their home at around 5 a.m., with his service pistol placed on a kitchen stool beside him," it added.

Read the Facebook post below:

Netizens react to DSP Rockson Gyasi's death

Netizens have reacted to the tragic demise of DSP Rockson Gyasi following the post by Crime Check TV GH. YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Rafaelitos Kisseh Ralph said:

"But you can't die instantly after a gun shot. Unless you're shot in the head, so during a second or few minutes why can't it be placed there... It could be a silent gun as well, he's an officer so he can definitely get one, this is for those asking how come the wife did not hear the gun shot.. Even if she does the gun has already been fired."

@Richard Yeboah-Asuamah also said:

"The mental health status of service personnel should occasionally be checked to avoid such tragedy. He may be suffering from mental health. My condolences to the wife and children."

@Em Mawuli commented:

"The wife claimed to be in the room and she didn't hear any gunshot from the kitchen? How can someone shot himself and place the pistol there anaa his ghost did that... Such ananse story."

@John Abayah also commented:

"The way some of them are been cursed on a daily basis because corruption and other devilish acts."

Two police officers, Lance Corporal Anti Isaac and Constable Thomas Allonyor, die in a motor crash. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

Two police officers die in motor crash

YEN.com.gh previously YEN.com.gh reported that two officers of the Ghana Police Service, Lance Corporal Anti Isaac and Constable Thomas Allonyor, died in a motorbike crash at Achiase.

The tragic incident involving the two officers was announced on social media by GHone TV through a newscard.

The loss of Lance Corporal Anti Isaac and Constable Thomas Allonyor has shocked the police community and residents in the area.

Source: YEN.com.gh