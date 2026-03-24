Stolen Luxury Vehicles Bound For Ghana Intercepted in Canada, Valued at $800,000

Canadian police disrupt luxury carjacking network linked to Ghana, recovering vehicles worth $800,000

Six suspects arrested in connection with, armed robberies, facing serious charges including robbery and money laundering

Investigation reveals sophisticated methods to alter vehicle identification numbers for resale abroad

A carjacking network has been disrupted in Canada after luxury cars bound for Ghana were intercepted by law enforcement in the country.

The operation, led by Peel Regional Police and dubbed Project Stratis, targeted a series of violent, armed carjackings reported across the Peel Region and the Greater Toronto Area between January 18 and February 1, 2026.

Peel Regional Police released photos of suspects in a carjacking syndicate, including two who were running to Ghana. Credit: Peel Regional Police

Source: UGC

Investigators in Canada said the suspects focused primarily on high-end vehicles, particularly models manufactured by Mercedes-Benz.

According to the Peel police, personnel found that the group of suspects had established a system to alter vehicle identification numbers before shipping abroad, in addition to carrying out the robberies.

The investigation led to the execution of multiple search warrants, and law enforcement recovered eight stolen vehicles valued at approximately $800,000.

Police said the vehicles were found concealed in storage lockers, an auto body shop and shipping containers.

Two of the suspects were arrested at Toronto Pearson International Airport while travelling to Ghana.

In total, six individuals were arrested and are facing 30 charges, including robbery, conspiracy, possession of property obtained by crime and laundering the proceeds of crime.

They have been identified as:

Rainer Fernando, 37, of Toronto Steven Walsom-Gerigs, 36, of Mount Forest Matthew Hymers, 21, of Listowel Bradley Walsom, 38, of Brampton Steven (Gisselle) Lopez, 22 Samson Igbasan, 20, of Toronto

The Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority in Ghana has lined up a new design for number plates in Ghana as part of sweeping reforms in the vehicle registration system, such as enhanced tracking.

Among expected benefits, Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority CEO Julius Kotey said the new plates would prevent smuggling, improve tracking, help with future automated toll collection, and make for easier identification.

This plan has since been held up by some legal challenges.

EOCO flags top vehicles smuggled into Ghana

The Economic and Organised Crime Office has identified Honda CR-Vs, Ford F-150s, Range Rovers, and Dodge as models commonly smuggled into Ghana.

The office has urged buyers to investigate vehicles, especially new or spotless models, for potential theft. It is using Interpol's database for vehicle verification.

Amid reforms to vehicle registrations, the Economic and Organised Crime Office lists cars known for being smuggled into Ghana.

Source: Getty Images

It uses a range of methods to crack down on stolen vehicles being illegally moved into Ghana.

The recent detention of Shatta Wale has heightened concerns about stolen cars for sale in Ghana.

US intercepts stolen cars headed for Ghana

In July 2025, YEN.com.gh reported that US Customs and Border Protection officials foiled an attempt to smuggle stolen vehicles to Ghana.

The officials at the Port of Virginia stopped the shipment, valued at approximately $150,000, in yet another interception effort.

The manifest indicated the shipment contained several cars, but an X-ray scan showed the cars inside did not match the manifest.

Source: YEN.com.gh