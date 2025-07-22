US Customs officials have intercepted a container of stolen vehicles worth $150,000 at the Port of Virginia

The vehicles, hidden in a mislabelled shipment, were reportedly en route to Ghana to be sold at higher prices

Authorities warn proceeds from such smuggling operations may fund terrorism and other illicit activities

US Customs and Border Protection officials have foiled an attempt to smuggle stolen vehicles out of the country, intercepting a shipment valued at approximately $150,000 at the Port of Virginia.

The vehicles, all newer models, were reportedly destined for Ghana, where authorities believe they would fetch a higher price.

The shipment, flagged by customs agents, contained stolen vehicles hidden inside a container mislabelled with outdated vehicle descriptions.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) impounded the stolen vehicles on Thursday, July 17, 2025, after agents swung open the doors of one container that had been flagged.

According to a report by 13newsnow, the manifest indicated the shipment contained several cars, including a Lincoln from the 1990s. But an X-ray scan showed the cars inside did not match the manifest.

“After taking an X-ray of the container, we knew it wasn’t the cars that were manifested,” said James Askew, the Customs and Border Protection chief officer.

US government cracks down on smuggling syndicate

This interception is part of a broader effort by US Customs officials to crack down on transnational smuggling syndicates.

So far in 2025, officials at the Port of Virginia have intercepted stolen vehicles worth $6.5 million, according to 13newsnow.

The report added that authorities indicated these stolen vehicles often end up in West African countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, and others.

Vehicle thieves typically use various methods to obtain vehicles, including renting cars for 30 days and then shipping them overseas immediately.

“For West Africa, they’ll typically hang the vehicles, they’ll try to pack as many vehicles into there as possible, and typically you can only get about four in there,” Darius Hawkins, the Outbound Enforcement Team Supervisor, told the media.

They also use stolen identities to purchase vehicles or alter Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) to disguise the vehicles' origin.

The smuggling of stolen vehicles is not only a financial crime but also has implications for national security.

US government warns against illicit activities funding

Authorities have consequently warned that proceeds from these activities may fund illicit operations such as terrorism, human exploitation, and drug smuggling.

US Customs and Border Protection officials are working tirelessly to identify and disrupt these smuggling networks.

With the help of advanced technology, such as mobile X-ray machines, officials can scan containers and nab suspicious contents.

In recent years, officials have made significant seizures, including 18 stolen vehicles valued at $1.1 million in the 2024 federal fiscal year at ports in Charleston and Savannah.

Notorious Ghanaian criminal arrested in Libya

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a notorious Ghanaian who was said to be an internationally wanted criminal was arrested by personnel from the Libyan armed forces.

The army personnel also freed 11 women of different African nationalities from the Ghanaian's base.

The military unit raided the premises on June 29 to rescue the victims and arrest the suspect.

