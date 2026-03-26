Togolese-Ghanaian Gedeon Mawulolo Agbeyome has pleaded guilty to a $3 million fraud and money laundering scheme in the United States

He was sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay $5.7 million in restitution

ICE revealed that he used stolen identities to open shell businesses and bank accounts, targeting victims including US government institutions

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A Togolese man with strong ties to Ghana, Gedeon Mawulolo Agbeyome, has reportedly pleaded guilty to a fraud case in the United States of America.

The young man is said to have engaged in money laundering and the theft of nearly $3 million from US citizens.

Gedeon Mawulolo Agbeyome, a Togolese man with ties to Ghana pleads guilty to a $5.7m fraud case in the US. Photo credit: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement/X.

Source: Twitter

In a social media post by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, Gedeon used stolen identities and allegedly stole millions from unsuspecting victims and agencies, including US government institutions.

According to the report, ICE indicated that the young man was apprehended by special agents of the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) field office in Maryland after a federal warrant was issued for him, resulting in his guilty plea following arraignment before a court.

Consequently, Gedeon was sentenced to a five-year jail term and was also ordered to pay $5.7 million in restitution.

"A fraudster from Togo with a lengthy criminal history picked up five more years in prison and was ordered to pay $5.7M in restitution and preliminary forfeiture after pleading guilty March 20 to conspiracy to commit money laundering and aggravated identity theft," ICE wrote on X.

"Gedeon Mawulolo Agbeyome, a lawful permanent resident, used stolen identities to open shell businesses and bank accounts that received nearly $3 million in fraudulent funds, including money from a U.S. government environmental trust fund, in an international business email fraud scheme," the post further read.

ICE further disclosed that Gedeon also has an existing final removal order and a rap sheet that includes convictions and arrests for the following:

Aggravated ID theft

Counterfeit credit cards

Commercial bribery/counterfeiting/forgery

Read the X post below:

Reactions to Gedeon's fraud case in US

Some netizens who came across the ICE statement about Gedeon's fraud case in the US thronged the comment section to share their views.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:

@JamesBabbi66508 said:

"So his buddy in Togo is going to send the money back? So he can pay his fines?"

@AnnySpeco also said:

"I hope the District Attorney’s Office has seized all his assets for restitution."

@DeborahGinn10 commented:

"Denaturalize and deport. We want immigrants who love America and contribute to the common good."

Derrick Van Yeboah, a Ghanaian businessman, admits to his role in the $100m romance scam in a US court. Photo credit: FBI/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Man admits role in $100m romance scam

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Derrick Van Yeboah, a 40-year-old Ghanaian businessman, had pleaded guilty in the US to his role in a large-scale online fraud.

Court documents showed that many victims were deceived into sending money under the belief they were in genuine online relationships.

Van Yeboah was scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Arun Subramanian on June 3, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh