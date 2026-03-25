Social media has gone agog after it emerged officers from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement have been deployed to major airports across the US

The move forms part of efforts to assist the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in its duty

Immigration Lawyer Akua Poku, in reacting to the new move, admonished travellers on what to do when travelling

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Akua Poku, a US-based immigration lawyer and founder of AK Poku Law, has reacted to the deployment of ICE officers to various airports across the United States.

In a Facebook post on March 23, 2026, Akua Poku, referencing CNN and USA Today, posted an artwork sharing a list of airports that have seen Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents posted there to assist Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers who are currently short-staffed as a result of the government shutdown.

Immigration Lawyer, Akua Poku, shares a list of US Aiprts with ICE agents Photo credit: @Megan Varner/Getty Image, @AK Poku/Facebook

Source: UGC

"ICE at U.S. Airports as of March 23, 2026. As of March 23, 2026, ICE agents have been deployed to multiple U.S. airports to assist with TSA staffing shortages during the government shutdown. This information is based on current reporting and may change as the situation evolves. There is no officially published list, and deployment may vary by location"

The list of the 13 major airports, as shared by Akua Poku, includes Chicago-O’Hare International Airport, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, William P. Hobby Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport and Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

The remaining ones are Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, Philadelphia International Airport, Phoenix Sky Harbour International Airport, Pittsburgh International Airport and Southwest Florida International Airport

Akua Poku in the post further advised persons who travel to ensure that they know their immigration status and endeavour to speak to an immigration attorney if unsure

"Before you travel, know your immigration status, carry proper identification and relevant documentation and speak with a qualified U.S. immigration attorney if you are unsure" she wrote.

US President Donald Trump sends ICE agents to assist TSA staff at a major airport. Photo credit: @Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

At the time of writing, the post by Akua Poku providing an update to travellers in the wake of the deployment of ICE officers to airports has generated a lot of reactions.

The Facebook post is below

Reaction to deployment of ICE to airports

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the move taken by the US government. Others thanked the immigration lawyer for sharing the new update

Donald Johnson commented;

"Thanks for the update"

Yaw Dwarkwaa opined;

"Wow, Trump means business. Your advice to travellers on what to do before any trip is a good one, and I pray and hope immigrants, especially, will adhere to it."

Driver in US reacts to ICE raids

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian driver in the US admitted he was afraid due to the ongoing crackdown on illegal migrants.

Speaking in an interview, the man expressed worry over the raids, saying many people now tend to stay indoors.

He lamented that he now moves around with the necessary documents like his passport..

Source: YEN.com.gh