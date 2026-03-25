US: List of Airports With ICE Agents Emerges, Immigration Lawyer Advises Travellers
- Social media has gone agog after it emerged officers from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement have been deployed to major airports across the US
- The move forms part of efforts to assist the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in its duty
- Immigration Lawyer Akua Poku, in reacting to the new move, admonished travellers on what to do when travelling
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Akua Poku, a US-based immigration lawyer and founder of AK Poku Law, has reacted to the deployment of ICE officers to various airports across the United States.
In a Facebook post on March 23, 2026, Akua Poku, referencing CNN and USA Today, posted an artwork sharing a list of airports that have seen Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents posted there to assist Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers who are currently short-staffed as a result of the government shutdown.
"ICE at U.S. Airports as of March 23, 2026. As of March 23, 2026, ICE agents have been deployed to multiple U.S. airports to assist with TSA staffing shortages during the government shutdown. This information is based on current reporting and may change as the situation evolves. There is no officially published list, and deployment may vary by location"
The list of the 13 major airports, as shared by Akua Poku, includes Chicago-O’Hare International Airport, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, William P. Hobby Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport and Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.
The remaining ones are Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, Philadelphia International Airport, Phoenix Sky Harbour International Airport, Pittsburgh International Airport and Southwest Florida International Airport
Akua Poku in the post further advised persons who travel to ensure that they know their immigration status and endeavour to speak to an immigration attorney if unsure
"Before you travel, know your immigration status, carry proper identification and relevant documentation and speak with a qualified U.S. immigration attorney if you are unsure" she wrote.
At the time of writing, the post by Akua Poku providing an update to travellers in the wake of the deployment of ICE officers to airports has generated a lot of reactions.
The Facebook post is below
Reaction to deployment of ICE to airports
Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the move taken by the US government. Others thanked the immigration lawyer for sharing the new update
Donald Johnson commented;
"Thanks for the update"
Yaw Dwarkwaa opined;
"Wow, Trump means business. Your advice to travellers on what to do before any trip is a good one, and I pray and hope immigrants, especially, will adhere to it."
Driver in US reacts to ICE raids
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian driver in the US admitted he was afraid due to the ongoing crackdown on illegal migrants.
Speaking in an interview, the man expressed worry over the raids, saying many people now tend to stay indoors.
He lamented that he now moves around with the necessary documents like his passport..
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.