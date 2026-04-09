Toyota Voxy: Commercial Transport Operators Make 4 Demands Following Ban On Controversial Vehicle
- Commercial transport operators have demanded the reconsideration of the Voxy ban, calling it lazy and ill-conceived
- Call for targeted safety measures and improved driver education to tackle road safety issues effectively
- Voxy crashes represent under 1% of national figures, but are disproportionately high in certain regions
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Commercial transport operators have voiced opposition to the ban on Toyota Voxy vehicles for commercial transport.
The operators believe a blanket ban is not the solution to addressing road safety concerns.
The directive followed an investigation into the growing use of the Voxy minivan as public transport, particularly after being converted from right-hand drive to left-hand drive.
The minivan had developed a reputation as an accident-prone vehicle.
In a statement, they called the restrictions "lazy and ill-conceived." The union instead tabled four demands for the government.
The demands were:
- Reconsider the ban and engage with stakeholders
- Develop targeted safety measures for high-risk areas
- Prioritise driver education and training
- Address the root causes of accidents, such as poor road infrastructure
Main reasons for banning the Toyota Voxy
The Road Safety Authority cited safety concerns linked to the Voxy's design and illegal modifications.
The committee found that many of the Voxy vehicles have undergone extensive structural modifications.
The Toyota Tsusho Corporation explained to the government that it does not manufacture left-hand drive versions of the Voxy or Noah models.
The car is also produced exclusively for the Japanese domestic market.
These include changes to suspension systems by unlicensed operators.
The investigation revealed systemic regulatory failures. Section 58 of the Customs Act, 2015, prohibits the import of right-hand drive vehicles without Ministerial approval, yet over 7,257 such vehicles have entered Ghana.
The Road Safety Authority also noted that Voxy crashes represent less than 1% of national figures.
However, their regional impact is disproportionately high in the Bono Region, where Voxy crashes account for 14.6% of all crashes.
In the North East Region, the figure is at 12.7%, and in the Western Central Region, the figure is at 11.0%.
Stakeholder interviews consistently attributed crashes to unrealistic sales targets that compel inexperienced drivers to speed.
Mechanic laments poor Toyota Voxy conversions
A Ghanaian auto mechanic, Adu Philip, raised concerns about the safety of some converted Toyota Voxy vehicles.
He pointed out that the hydraulic brake lines had been wrongly twisted and straightened during the steering conversion process, which could affect the braking.
Philip stressed that the issue was not the Toyota Voxy itself, but rather poor workmanship during the left-to-right steering conversion done by some artisans in Ghana
Existing Toyota Voxy safety concerns
YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian Toyota Voxy driver previously opened up about the negative perception of the controversial vehicles.
He did not believe the car was inherently dangerous. Instead, he pointed to human factors and poor maintenance as the real issues.
One of the key issues he highlighted in a TikTok video was the use of worn-out tyres.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.