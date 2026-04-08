Ghanaian YouTuber LuxVroomGuy visited Lomé to explore affordable foreign used cars and shared price breakdowns in cedis.

He noted that the stronger Ghana cedi is making cars in Togo more accessible to ordinary buyers.

He cautioned viewers to inspect vehicles carefully and verify documents before making any payments.

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A Ghanaian car content creator, LuxVroomGuy, has drawn attention to Togo’s used car market after sharing a detailed tour of vehicles that appear cheaper than those in Ghana.

LuxVroomGuy explores Lomé car parks and the port in search of budget used cars. Image credit: LuxVroomGuy

Source: Youtube

In a YouTube video titled “My First Time Travelling To Togo To Buy Cheap Foreign Used Cars!”, he travelled to Lomé, where he visited multiple car parks and the main port, offering viewers a closer look at how cars are imported and sold.

According to him, the recent strength of the Ghana cedi is making these vehicles more accessible.

He explained that cars that many people once considered expensive are now gradually falling within reach for some middle-income earners.

During the tour, prices were mostly quoted in CFA francs, but when converted, the numbers caught attention.

LuxVroomGuy shared some prices of Togo cars

For example, a 2017 Toyota Venza and a 2013 Toyota Venza, both listed at 6.6 million CFA, translate to roughly GH¢160,000 to GH¢170,000, depending on the exchange rate at the time.

He also showed a 2017 Toyota Highlander and a 2022 Hyundai Tucson, each priced at 12.5 million CFA, which is around GH¢300,000 to GH¢320,000.

According to the video, these prices were presented as a full package, covering transit and delivery into Ghana, something that could make the process easier for buyers who do not want to handle logistics themselves.

LuxVroomGuy moved through over ten major car parks, displaying different types of vehicles, including sedans and SUVs from brands like Toyota, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, and Kia.

He also highlighted the role of Lebanese dealers, who are said to dominate a large part of Togo’s used car trade, and introduced a transit agent known as Mr Ugo, who helps move vehicles across the border into Ghana.

Despite mentioning that he was not feeling too well during the trip, he still completed the tour and shared the experience with his audience.

Watch the YouTube video below:

While Togo is gradually becoming an option for sourcing cars, buyers are still encouraged to factor in additional costs such as import duty, registration, and possible repairs once the vehicle arrives in Ghana.

As interest in used cars continues to grow, insights like this are helping buyers explore alternatives, but careful decision-making remains key.

Car dealer sparks reactions after naming used cars to avoid in Ghana. Image credit: Freepik & Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Engine Indigene lists faulty used cars

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian car dealer Engine Indigene listed some used cars he believes buyers should avoid in Ghana because of their common faults.

He said some of the cars may look attractive and affordable at first, but can quickly become stressful to maintain.

His comments have sparked reactions online, as many Ghanaians continue to rely heavily on used vehicles.

Source: YEN.com.gh