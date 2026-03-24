Car dealer Tripz Autoz argued that owning a good car was not just about movement but about image, especially when stepping into spaces where big deals are made

She explained that people often judge capability by appearance, and the kind of car you arrive in could quietly influence trust and opportunity

While many insisted houses and land hold more value, her take shifted attention to perception, leaving many questioning what truly opens doors in business

Female car dealer Tripz Autoz has stirred conversation online after sharing her thoughts on what should come first between buying a car and building a house. In her view, the answer is clear, and it may not sit well with everyone.

Car dealer explains why owning a car first, before a house, can boost your chances. Tripz Auto, Getty Images & Mayfair Estates

Source: Getty Images

According to her, people should focus on getting a good car that truly matches their level and standards in life before thinking about owning property.

She acknowledged that many will disagree, especially those who strongly believe that houses and land are better investments because they appreciate over time, while cars do not.

But for Tripz Autoz, the conversation goes beyond just appreciation and long-term value.

Tripz Autoz clarified her statement

She believes perception plays a powerful role in success, especially in business.

In a video shared on her page, she explained that when stepping into high-level spaces to close serious deals, appearance matters more than people like to admit.

She questioned how someone expects to secure big money deals, sometimes worth millions, without looking the part. In her words, you cannot carry your house on your head to a business meeting.

What people see first is how you present yourself, and that includes the car you arrive in.

To her, a good car is not just a means of transportation. It is part of your image. It signals capability, confidence, and a certain level of achievement.

She stressed that when you pull up in the right car, it immediately shapes how people perceive you, even before you speak.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Tripz Autoz argues that in many real-life situations, especially in business environments, people make quick judgments.

A well-chosen car can create an impression that you are capable of handling big opportunities and are trusted with large sums of money.

Her take has since sparked mixed reactions, with some agreeing that branding and perception are key in business, while others insist that long-term investments like property should always come first.

Whether one agrees or not, her perspective has opened up a deeper conversation about image, priorities, and what truly influences success in today’s world.

Auto expert points to seven cars that stand out for durability in 2026. Image credit: Getty Images & Freepik

Source: Getty Images

Car dealer listed the 7 reliable cars

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that popular Ghanaian auto expert, Premario Editions, shared a fresh list highlighting several cars he believes are standing out for reliability in 2026.

The car he placed at number one was not the brand many drivers usually expect to see leading reliability rankings.

He wrapped up the list with a mix of luxury, electric, and everyday vehicles that caught attention for different reasons.

Source: YEN.com.gh