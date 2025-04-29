President John Mahama launched the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF) to provide financial support to patients battling chronic diseases

During the launch, the President pledged to donate six months’ salary, amounting to GH¢5,608,800, to the fund

He also urged corporate Ghana to channel part of their Corporate Social Responsibility budgets into the fund to assist their clients and staff in need

President John Dramani Mahama has launched the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF), otherwise known as "Mahama Cares."

The GMTF aims to provide financial support to persons suffering from chronic diseases such as kidney failure, cancer, and heart conditions.

President Mahama donates six months of his salary to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund.

This seemingly laudable initiative, launched at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, was part of the many promises made by the President during the 2024 general elections.

According to a post sighted on the X handle of Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Minister of Government Communications and Spokesperson to the President of Ghana, Mr Mahama will donate six months' salary as seed capital for the fund.

"President Mahama donates six months of his salary to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund(Mahama Cares).Programme currently being launched at UGMC," the post read.

According to a January 2025 report sighted on Ghanaweb, the President of Ghana is paid GH¢934,800 per month, excluding other benefits and allowances such as housing, transport, health insurance, and security.

If the above-quoted figure is accurate, it means President Mahama would donate GH¢5,608,800 (GH¢934,800 multiplied by six months) to the GMTF.

Speaking at the launch, President Mahama also appealed to the private sector to commit part of their budget for corporate social responsibility (CSR) to the GMTF.

“I want to encourage corporate Ghana, businesses, the mines, the banks, and all the other companies that this Ghana Medical Trust Fund is coming to your clients who save their monies in your banks or do business with you. Some of them are even your own staff," he said.

Watch the video below:

“So, as part of your Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), if you give anything, consider that you are giving to your own staff or customers. I would like to encourage all corporations in Ghana, both private and public, to donate a portion of their annual CSR to the Ghana Medical Fund because it will do a lot of good for the country,” he added.

Below is the post by the minister:

Ghanaians react to the Mahama Cares fund

Upon coming across Mr Ofosu's post on X, many Ghanaians took to the comment section to share their views on the Mahama Cares fund.

Below are a few of the reactions:

@SierraSec_NG said:

"Hon. I’m also donating 6 months of my salary to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (MahamaCares). I believe in quality and yet, affordable healthcare.."

@kojocona also said:

"That’s how you show the people you care - no long speeches."

@GASTY233 commented:

"That's truly commendable... God bless president, @JDMahama for this initiative."

President Mahama launches the FEED Ghana programme in Techiman.

President Mahama fulfils campaign promise

