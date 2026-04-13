President John Dramani Mahama is set to launch the Free Primary Healthcare policy on Wednesday, April 15, 2026

The Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, says the policy will cost at least GH₵1.2 billion annually and will be implemented in phases

The government sad the initiative is the result of extensive costing and consultations and will prioritise underserved communities

President John Dramani Mahama is set to officially launch the Free Primary Healthcare policy, which is one of the key campaign promises of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the run-up to the December 2024 general elections.

According to the Minister in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the President will launch the initiative on Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, Minister for Health discloses how much it would cost the government to implement President John Mahama's Free Primary Healthcare policy. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

This was disclosed at the Monday, April 13, 2026 edition of the Government Accountability Series, addressed by the Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh.

Speaking at the press briefing, the Health Minister disclosed that the government will require at least GH₵1.2 billion annually to successfully implement the Free Primary Healthcare policy.

He said the cost of rolling out the policy underscored the scale and long-term commitment needed to transform healthcare delivery across the country.

Mintah Akandoh further provided details on the financial framework underpinning the policy, which is expected to significantly expand access to healthcare services, particularly in underserved communities.

The Health Minister, who also serves as the MP for Juaboso, assured the public that the government has undertaken a comprehensive costing exercise to determine the resources required to effectively implement and sustain the policy.

The initiative, according to him, is not an improvised measure but a carefully thought-out programme backed by detailed financial planning and projections.

In a report by Citi News, the Minister said the policy had been subjected to rigorous analysis, including consultations with key stakeholders and experts in the health sector.

This, he explained, was done to ensure that both the design and implementation strategies are grounded in practical realities.

Mintah Akandoh said the government is confident of the successful implementation of the Free Primary Healthcare initiative due to the level of preparation that has gone into its design.

“We have done the costing, and we need not less than GH₵1.2 billion a year to run this. So it is not an ad hoc programme. We have thought through it, we have engaged widely, and we have done our projections, and so we know what we are doing.”

Primary healthcare to begin in 150 districts

Meanwhile, the Minister for Health has announced that the government will roll out its flagship Free Primary Healthcare policy in phases between 2026 and 2028.

He said it will begin with 150 districts out of the 273 across the country.

“I want to assure you that the policy is for the nation. What we will do is implement it in phases between 2026 and 2028. We will begin in 150 selected districts, particularly those that are underserved, and then expand after 2028,” he said.

Mintah Akandoh further added that the programme will prioritise regions and communities with limited access to healthcare services before gradually extending nationwide coverage.

“It is going to be phased. In every region, we will look at underserved communities. At the end of the day, we will get the whole country covered,” he added.

President Mahama donates six months of his salary to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund. Photo credit: Photo credit: @WoezorTV/YouTube & @joycebmogtari_esq/IG.

Source: UGC

Mahama donates six-month salary to GMTF

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama launched the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF) to provide financial support to patients battling chronic diseases.

During the launch, the President pledged to donate six months’ salary, amounting to GH¢5,608,800, to the fund.

He also urged corporate Ghana to channel part of their Corporate Social Responsibility budgets into the fund to assist their clients and staff in need.

Source: YEN.com.gh