GUTA has directed freight forwarders and clearing agents to suspend payment of duties and halt operations in protest against the Publican AI System

The association says the system has led to high and unpredictable duty assessments, delays in cargo clearance

The association is calling for the immediate suspension and full review of the system, warning that the action could disrupt port operations nationwide

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The Ghana Union of Traders’ Associations (GUTA) has ordered freight forwarders and clearing agents to suspend payment of duties and lay down their tools from Monday, April 13 to Friday, April 17, 2026.

This forms part of a nationwide trade action declared by GUTA over the implementation of the Publican AI System at the country’s ports.

GUTA directs traders to suspend imports, duty payments over the implement of the Publican AI system by the Finance Ministry lead by Dr Cassiel Ato Forson. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

A report by Citi News indicated that the association, in a statement signed by Clement Boateng, a representative of GUTA on Sunday, April 12, 2026, said the decision was taken after unsuccessful engagement with the government regarding their concerns over the Publican AI System.

He further noted that traders continue to face significant operational challenges, despite ongoing discussions aimed at addressing their concerns.

GUTA cited “unpredictable and excessively high duty assessments, prolonged delays in cargo clearance, mounting demurrage and rent charges, and the near absence of an effective and accessible system for resolving valuation disputes” as key issues affecting its members.

“These conditions have created an unsustainable trading environment and pose a serious threat to business continuity,” the statement said.

GUTA has also urged its members to suspend all import activities until “clarity and predictability” are restored within the system.

Owing to these concerns, GUTA has consequently called for the immediate suspension of the Publican AI System in its current form, urging authorities to undertake a comprehensive review of its rollout.

“We urge the Government to act decisively to restore confidence, stability, and fairness within Ghana’s trade regime,” GUTA added.

The planned action is expected to disrupt port operations if widely observed, as traders intensify pressure on authorities to review the system.

What is the Publican AI System about?

The landscape of customs and trade in Ghana is undergoing a significant transformation with the introduction of the Publican AI System.

Spearheaded by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, this artificial intelligence–driven tool is designed to modernise customs valuation and inspection processes.

The Publican AI System became mandatory for all import clearances on March 12, 2026, and serves as a complement to the existing Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS).

While the government believes this initiative is a necessary step to block massive revenue leakages, its deployment has triggered considerable debate and opposition from key stakeholders, including traders, importers, exporters, and freight forwarders.

VIP Jeoun Transport Services Increases fares across the country in April 2026 amid rising fuel prices. Photo credit: V.I.P Jeoun Transport Service/Facebook.

Source: UGC

VIP Jeoun Transport increases fares

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that VIP Jeoun Transport had announced new fare increases effective from Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

The company noted that a similar fare adjustment was earlier suspended shortly after it was announced.

Netizens questioned the hike, especially after fuel prices dropped significantly in 2025 before rising again.

Source: YEN.com.gh