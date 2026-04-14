A prophecy by Bishop Nana Agyei Sikapa has resurfaced online after a robbery incident involving a Ghana Premier League team

In a viral video, Bishop Nana Agyei Sikapa described a vision involving armed robbers attacking travellers in the dark

Many social media users are sharing mixed reactions, with some expressing concern over player safety

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A prophetic statement by Bishop Nana Agyei Sikapa is gaining widespread attention online after many linked it to a recent robbery attack involving a Ghana Premier League team.

The Kumasi-based preacher is said to have, about three months ago, shared a vision in which he warned of a possible robbery attack targeting footballers travelling at night.

Bishop Agyei Sikapa's prophecy on Berekum Chelsea attack resurfaces as prophecy appears fulfilled. Photo credit: Dominic Frimpong/YahooNews

Source: UGC

In a resurfaced video now circulating on social media, Bishop Sikapa is seen describing a vision he claimed to have received during prayer, involving armed robbers attacking travellers under the cover of darkness.

According to him, the vision specifically showed a football team falling victim to such an attack, prompting him to caution teams to avoid travelling at night and instead consider resting before continuing their journeys.

His earlier warning has drawn renewed attention following reports of a robbery attack involving Berekum Chelsea.

The incident reportedly occurred on the night of Sunday, April 12, when the team was returning to Berekum after a match against FC Samartex.

The incident involving Berekum Chelsea has drawn attention to an earlier warning shared by the Kumasi-based preacher. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The attack is said to have resulted in the death of one person, further intensifying public reaction and debate around the prophecy.

The development has sparked conversations on social media, with many questioning whether the earlier warning was a coincidence or a case of foresight.

Watch the prophetic video here:

Robbery attack on Berekum Chelsea, details emerge

Details have emerged on the armed robbery attack on Berekum Chelsea’s team bus that tragically claimed the life of budding talent Dominic Frimpong on Sunday, April 12.

The horrific incident reportedly happened on the Ahyiresu-Kwame Dwumor Sreso road in the Nyihahin District around 10:30 PM when the 2011 Ghana Premier League (GPL) champions were returning to Berekum after losing a Week 29 encounter at FC Samartex.

According to an official Ghana Police statement shared on Facebook, the Ashanti Regional Police Command has launched a manhunt for the highway robbers while urging the general public to remain calm as investigations continue.

The statement also confirmed YEN.com.gh's earlier report that Dominic Frimpong lost his life during the terrifying attack.

Amofa speaks about Dominic Frimpong's death

Meanwhile, as the Ghana Football Association continues to mourn the loss of the 20-year-old footballer, Berekum Chelsea defender Samuel Amofa, who was not part of the travelling squad, says he has spoken to his teammates currently in Bibiani, and they have shared chilling details of the incident.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh's Gariba Raubil on Monday, April 13, Amofa gave grim details of the Ahyiresu incident.

“From what my teammates told me, the attack was extremely brutal and terrifying. They said when they arrived at the scene, the armed robbers were already in the middle of attacking another vehicle on the road.

“They explained that the situation escalated quickly, as the robbers suddenly turned their attention to the Berekum Chelsea team bus and began opening fire without warning. There was panic everywhere as gunshots rang out, and everyone on board feared for their lives.

“The driver reportedly abandoned the bus at that moment and ran to save himself. Seeing what was happening, the players and the rest of the officials also had no choice but to jump out and flee into the nearby bushes to escape the gunfire.

“In the chaos and confusion, everyone was trying to find safety, but sadly, Dominic was shot while attempting to run for his life. It’s a very painful and heartbreaking situation for all of us.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea lost the GPL match 1-0 to Samartex, according to Flashscore, slumping to 16th in the league standings with 35 points after 29 games.

Fans mourn Dominic Frimpong's tragic passing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian fans flooded social media with emotional tributes for Dominic Frimpong following the tragic news of his passing.

The young forward, who had joined Berekum Chelsea on loan from Aduana FC, was widely remembered for his potential and dedication to the local league.

Source: YEN.com.gh