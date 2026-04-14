ECG Shares List of Areas in Accra, Tema and Kumasi to be Hit by Dumsor on April 14
- There will be power interruptions on April 14 due to critical upgrades across the Central, Volta, Tema, and Accra West regions
- Communities like Sefwi, Doanti, and Osohie are bracing for planned outages as engineers commence work
- Ashanti South also continues to battle ongoing power issues while crews work to restore services
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The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled planned and emergency maintenance exercises across four regions on April 14, 2026.
Graphic Online reported that engineers will engage in infrastructure upgrades that will cause power cuts in parts of the Central, Volta, Tema, Accra West, and Ashanti regions.
The outages will commence at varying times across affected areas, with most beginning at 9:00 am. The company shared details of the outages on Facebook.
However, the duration of interruptions will differ depending on the scope of work to be carried out at each location.
Dumsor in Central Region
In the Central Region, a planned maintenance exercise will run from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, affecting:
- Sefwi
- Anglo
- Sefwi town
- Dominase
- Duakyimase
- Kafodzidzi town
- Kafodzidzi Powano
- Abransa
- Enyinasi
- Antado
- Abrobeano
A separate emergency maintenance operation will run from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm, affecting:
- Teberebe
- Badukrom
- Mankessim
- Wangarakrom
- Abonpuniso
Dumsor in the Volta Region
In the Volta Region, a planned maintenance exercise will run from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, affecting:
- Doanti
- Gadza
- Agudzi
- Fesi
- Dafor
- Dzigbe
- Bumbula
- Kwamekrom
Dumsor in Tema
In the Tema Region, a planned maintenance operation will run from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, affecting:
- Osohie
- Adom Estates
- Magna Terrace
- PS Global
- Devtraco-Community 25 Annex
- Kpone Barrier
- Calypso
Dumsor in Accra
In the Accra West Region, a planned maintenance exercise will run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, affecting:
- Letap Pharmacy
- New Millet Factory
- Tabora Gyedu Junction
Dumsor in Kumasi
The company is also still dealing with power disruptions in the Ashanti South Region since April 13.
Outages in the Ashanti Region will affect:
- KNUST Senior High School
- Nana Adoma Hostel
- Crystal Hostel
- KNUST campus
The Electricity Company of Ghana assured that engineers were deployed to restore power.
In its public notices, the company also assured all affected customers that the issue would be resolved quickly.
Pastor blasts Mahama over dumsor
A pastor recently criticised President John Mahama for the regular power outages he experiences in his neighbourhood.
The man of God said he lived in Ablekuma, Fan Milk, in the Greater Accra Region, and had not enjoyed two straight hours of power supply in recent times.
In a video on X back in March, the unhappy pastor said that he is not the first to complain about power issues and the cost of electricity lately.
ECG wants increase in Distribution Service Charge
YEN.com.gh also previously reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana had proposed a 225% increase in its Distribution Service Charge.
The Ghanaian power provider believes the increase will guard against a serious collapse of its operations.
The ECG attributed their proposed increase in charges under the 2025-2030 Multi-Year Tariff Order to the impacts of illegal mining.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.