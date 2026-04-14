There will be power interruptions on April 14 due to critical upgrades across the Central, Volta, Tema, and Accra West regions

Communities like Sefwi, Doanti, and Osohie are bracing for planned outages as engineers commence work

Ashanti South also continues to battle ongoing power issues while crews work to restore services

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The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled planned and emergency maintenance exercises across four regions on April 14, 2026.

Graphic Online reported that engineers will engage in infrastructure upgrades that will cause power cuts in parts of the Central, Volta, Tema, Accra West, and Ashanti regions.

Five ECG regions face power cuts on April 14. Credit: Electricity Company of Ghana/Nanci Santos

Source: Getty Images

The outages will commence at varying times across affected areas, with most beginning at 9:00 am. The company shared details of the outages on Facebook.

However, the duration of interruptions will differ depending on the scope of work to be carried out at each location.

Dumsor in Central Region

In the Central Region, a planned maintenance exercise will run from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, affecting:

Sefwi

Anglo

Sefwi town

Dominase

Duakyimase

Kafodzidzi town

Kafodzidzi Powano

Abransa

Enyinasi

Antado

Abrobeano

A separate emergency maintenance operation will run from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm, affecting:

Teberebe

Badukrom

Mankessim

Wangarakrom

Abonpuniso

Dumsor in the Volta Region

In the Volta Region, a planned maintenance exercise will run from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, affecting:

Doanti

Gadza

Agudzi

Fesi

Dafor

Dzigbe

Bumbula

Kwamekrom

Dumsor in Tema

In the Tema Region, a planned maintenance operation will run from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, affecting:

Osohie

Adom Estates

Magna Terrace

PS Global

Devtraco-Community 25 Annex

Kpone Barrier

Calypso

Dumsor in Accra

In the Accra West Region, a planned maintenance exercise will run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, affecting:

Letap Pharmacy

New Millet Factory

Tabora Gyedu Junction

Dumsor in Kumasi

The company is also still dealing with power disruptions in the Ashanti South Region since April 13.

Outages in the Ashanti Region will affect:

KNUST Senior High School

Nana Adoma Hostel

Crystal Hostel

KNUST campus

The Electricity Company of Ghana assured that engineers were deployed to restore power.

In its public notices, the company also assured all affected customers that the issue would be resolved quickly.

Pastor blasts Mahama over dumsor

A pastor recently criticised President John Mahama for the regular power outages he experiences in his neighbourhood.

The man of God said he lived in Ablekuma, Fan Milk, in the Greater Accra Region, and had not enjoyed two straight hours of power supply in recent times.

Ghanaian pastor calls on President John Mahama to address the power issues in his neighbourhood. Credit: @thestatenewss/@JDMahama

Source: UGC

In a video on X back in March, the unhappy pastor said that he is not the first to complain about power issues and the cost of electricity lately.

ECG wants increase in Distribution Service Charge

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana had proposed a 225% increase in its Distribution Service Charge.

The Ghanaian power provider believes the increase will guard against a serious collapse of its operations.

The ECG attributed their proposed increase in charges under the 2025-2030 Multi-Year Tariff Order to the impacts of illegal mining.

Source: YEN.com.gh