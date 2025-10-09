The Electricity Company of Ghana and the Ghana Grid Company have released a list of areas in five regions set to suffer power disruptions on October 9 because of maintenance works.

According to separate notices issued by the two power agencies, the exercise will affect parts of the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Central, Volta, and Tema regions between 9 am and 5 pm.

In the Greater Accra Region, ECG said power supply will be interrupted in Otinibi, Danfa, Kerman, Oyibi, Amrahia, New Bortianor, Adanseman, Cassava Farm, Mr. Obeng Block Factory, Oshiyie, Dome Mega Church, Paa Dan, Israel, Alhaji, and surrounding communities.

The Tema Region will also experience outages within King Solomon, Santor, Aunty Araba, Agbeshie Laryea, Nelplast, Kubekro, Klagon, Mobole, Otsebreku, Okushibri, Apollonia, Jerusalem, Katamanso, Promised Land, Elegant Homes, Data Centre, and nearby areas.

In the Ashanti Region, scheduled works will affect Atwima Agogo, Mfanse, Mankranso, Kunsu, Sepaase, Nkawie, Mpasaetia, Abuakwa Maakro, Abakomade, part of Tanoso, Pokukrom, Abuakwa, Kasapreko, Formulation, Asonomaso, Atwima Manhyia, Atwima Koforidua, Tabre, Ntensere, Asakraka, Asempaneye, Afari Military Hospital, Seidi, Hiawu-Besease, Kontomire, Nnerebehi, Mankranso, Boatenkrom, Bonkwaso and their environs.

In the Central Region, the company said maintenance will take place between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., affecting communities such as part of Ankamu Junction, Apam District Assembly area, Apam, Manford, and Gomoa Dago.

GRIDCo also announced a two-hour maintenance operation at the Aflao Bulk Supply Point in the Volta Region between 9am and 11am. The affected areas include Denu, Aflao, Ave Towns, Hedzranawo, Kedzi, Adina, Agavedzi, Keta, Afiadenyinba, Nakyikope, Abor, part of Akatsi, Dzodze, and surrounding communities.

Both ECG and GRIDCo said the exercise forms part of regular system upgrades to ensure reliable power supply and network stability.

“The inconvenience that will arise out of this exercise is deeply regretted,” the notices said.

