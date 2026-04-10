The public relations officer of the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana, David Agboado, has opposed the ban on Toyota Voxy minivans for commercial purposes

According to him, the argument advanced by the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) for the ban on Voxy minivans was not well thought through

His comments have since sparked debate among transport operators and the general public, with discussions focusing on road safety and the potential impact on jobs

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The Public Relations Officer of the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana, David Agboado, has criticised the National Road Safety Authority's ban on Toyota Voxy minivans for commercial transport, saying it threatens their livelihood.

According to him, the reason advanced by the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) was not enough to necessitate a summary ban on the Toyota Voxy minivans for commercial use.

David Agboado has criticised the decision to ban Toyota Voxy vehicles for commercial use. Photo credit: DarthArt/Getty Images, MyJoyOnline/Facebook

Source: UGC

He said that the authority justified the directive on the grounds of road safety, citing findings from research.

However, he questioned the basis of the decision, arguing that key industry stakeholders had not consulted him.

Mr Agboado explained that groups such as the Concerned Drivers Association, the Private Transport Owners Association, and the Tiger Transport Union were excluded from the process, raising concerns about the credibility and practicality of the findings.

He further argued that restricting the use of the Toyota Voxy to private purposes does not address the core issue, as both private and commercial use involve transporting passengers.

He warned that the directive could have significant economic consequences, particularly for drivers who depend on the minivans for their livelihoods.

According to him, a sudden ban would leave many drivers unemployed and place financial pressure on their families.

His comments have since sparked a debate among transport operators and the general public, with discussions focusing on road safety, stakeholder engagement, and the potential impact on jobs.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Main reasons for banning the Toyota Voxy

The Road Safety Authority cited safety concerns linked to the Voxy's design and illegal modifications.

Toyota Voxys are now banned from Commercial Transport over Road Safety Risks. Credit: Junko Kimura/Ghana National Fire Service

Source: Facebook

The committee found that many of the Voxy vehicles have undergone extensive structural modifications.

The Toyota Tsusho Corporation explained to the government that it does not manufacture left-hand drive versions of the Voxy or Noah models.

The car is also produced exclusively for the Japanese domestic market.

These include changes to suspension systems by unlicensed operators.

The investigation revealed systemic regulatory failures. Section 58 of the Customs Act, 2015, prohibits the import of right-hand drive vehicles without Ministerial approval, yet over 7,257 such vehicles have entered Ghana.

The Road Safety Authority also noted that Voxy crashes represent less than 1% of national figures.

However, their regional impact is disproportionately high in the Bono Region, where Voxy crashes account for 14.6% of all crashes.

In the North East Region, the figure is 12.7%, and in the Western Central Region, it is 11.0%.

Stakeholder interviews consistently attributed crashes to unrealistic sales targets that compel inexperienced drivers to speed.

Existing Toyota Voxy safety concerns

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian Toyota Voxy driver previously opened up about the negative perception of the controversial vehicles.

He did not believe the car was inherently dangerous. Instead, he pointed to human factors and poor maintenance as the real issues.

One of the key issues he highlighted in a TikTok video was the use of worn-out tyres.

Source: YEN.com.gh