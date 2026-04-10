A viral video gave viewers a rare look at how the Toyota Voxy steering conversion is done in Ghana

The clip captured a mechanic carefully working through the process with noticeable precision

The footage surfaced at a time when discussions around Voxy use and regulations continue in Ghana

A video showing how a Toyota Voxy steering system is converted in Ghana has caught attention online, offering a closer look at a process many people rarely get to see.

Video shows Toyota Voxy steering shift to left-hand drive in Ghana. Image credit: Getty Images, ATJ Motors

Source: Getty Images

The clip, reportedly captured at ATJ Motors, shows a mechanic carefully working on a Voxy as he converts it from right-hand drive to left-hand drive.

A glimpse of Voxy steer conversion surfaced

In the video, the man appears focused and confident, going through each step of the process with precision and control.

Viewers who came across the video were drawn to how detailed the work looked, with many observing the level of skill involved in handling such a technical task.

The process, which is often talked about but not always seen, was clearly laid out in a way that gave people a better understanding of what goes into it.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The moment also comes at a time when conversations around the Toyota Voxy continue across Ghana’s transport space.

The National Road Safety Authority has previously stated that right to left hand drive conversions on such vehicles are not approved for commercial use, citing broader safety and regulatory considerations.

According to reports, thousands of these vehicles have undergone similar conversions over the years, with the practice becoming quite common in the local auto industry.

Watch another video on YouTube below:

Even so, the viral clip does not focus on the debate itself, but rather offers a rare behind-the-scenes look at the work involved.

For many, it serves as an eye-opening moment that highlights the technical side of vehicle modifications.

Netizens reacted to the Voxy steer conversion

As the video continues to circulate, it is clear that it has sparked curiosity more than anything else, giving people a glimpse into a process that usually happens out of sight.

The video has since gained traction online, with many simply appreciating the craftsmanship and effort that goes into transforming the vehicle to suit local driving conditions.

Check out some comments below:

Salim Advertson commented:

"May God help each one to be able to buy a brand new car for the safety of our own life .....some of the cars r even hearses in some parts of the world but brought here as a passenger car..Africa indeed."

Sympathy commented:

"This guy can fix human veins in the body"

Striker commented:

"Thanks for helping those of us in Tema."

Phatboy Innovations commented:

"This looks dangerous to the car's electrical system."

Kwaku Gyan commented:

"This guy is a top top professional."

A Ghanaian auto dealer lists the alleged weekly earnings from a Bolt driver operating a Toyota Voxy, sparking an online debate. Image credit: Getty Images, Freepik & GGM

Source: UGC

Bolt driver's earnings with Toyota Voxy

A Ghanaian auto dealer, Elconshi Auto, has sparked fresh conversations online after sharing insights into how much drivers can reportedly make using a Toyota Voxy for commercial purposes.

In a short video on TikTok, the dealer spoke about a driver identified as Randy, who is reportedly generating steady weekly sales by operating the Japanese vehicle.

He quickly clarified that the weekly amount represents total sales, not actual profit, as it does not include expenses such as fuel, food, or personal tips, meaning the real take-home income would be lower after deductions.

Source: YEN.com.gh