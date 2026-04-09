A Ghanaian car dealer said a 2010 Toyota Voxy can be bought and shipped from Japan to Ghana for GH₵65,000

He explained that import duties alone could cost between GH₵40,000 and GH₵50,000 after the vehicle arrives in Ghana

According to him, buyers may still need GH₵3,500 to convert the steering from right-hand drive to left-hand drive

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A Ghanaian car dealer has stirred conversation online after breaking down how much it may cost to import a 2010 Toyota Voxy from Japan to Ghana without going through the usual middlemen.

How much Toyota Voxy sellers really spend before selling in Ghana, the dealer explains. Image credit: RevbyRev

Source: Youtube

In a video shared online, the dealer explained that many Ghanaians often buy such cars at much higher prices on online platforms and from local sellers without knowing the actual cost behind the process.

RevbyRev shares a breakdown of Voxy importation

According to him, the first major cost is the purchase and shipping of the vehicle from Japan to Ghana. He said for a 2010 Toyota Voxy, a buyer would spend GH₵65,000 to secure the car and get it shipped into the country.

After the car arrives in Ghana, he said the next major expense is import duties, which he estimated to be around GH₵40,000 to GH₵50,000 depending on how the vehicle is assessed at the port.

That alone pushes the total amount much higher than many people may expect.

He added that because many of these vehicles come from Japan as right-hand drive cars, buyers would also need to budget for a steering conversion before putting them fully into use in Ghana.

According to RevbyRev, changing the Toyota Voxy from right-hand drive to left-hand drive would cost about GH₵3,500.

Using his breakdown, he estimated that the full cost of getting the car into Ghana and making it road-ready could come to about GH₵108,500 in total.

The dealer argued that this is the same route many car sellers use before listing the vehicles online or displaying them for sale in Ghana at much higher prices.

He claimed that by handling the process directly or through a trusted dealer, a buyer could save as much as GH₵41,000 or more, compared to what some sellers may charge on the local market.

That claim appears plausible based on current online listings, with several Ghana-based marketplaces showing 2010 Toyota Voxy prices mostly around GH₵149,000 to GH₵175,000.

Watch the YouTube video below:

However, buyers should also be cautious.

NRSA strict conditions with imported Voxy

Ghana’s tax authority says vehicle clearing depends on documentation and customs assessment, and it notes that people who want to clear vehicles without an agent must first register as a clearing agent.

There is also growing scrutiny around Toyota Voxy steering conversions in Ghana.

The NRSA recently warned about safety concerns tied to some converted Voxy vehicles, while its technical committee has pushed for stricter action over such conversions, especially for commercial use.

Toyota Voxy, however, has been banned for long journeys.

For many Ghanaians dreaming of owning a spacious family car or transport vehicle, the dealer’s breakdown has offered a rare look into how the business works behind the scenes.

LuxVroomGuy explores Lomé car parks and the port in search of budget used cars. Image credit: LuxVroomGuy

Source: Youtube

LuxVroomGuy shared some prices of Togo cars

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian YouTuber LuxVroomGuy visited Lomé to explore affordable foreign used cars and shared price breakdowns in cedis.

He noted that the stronger Ghana cedi is making cars in Togo more accessible to ordinary buyers.

He cautioned viewers to inspect vehicles carefully and verify documents before making any payments.

Source: YEN.com.gh