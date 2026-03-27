Ghanaian car dealer, known on TikTok as Baby Rev by Rev, explained that the process starts from online auction platforms where buyers can search for and bid on vehicles they want

He said after winning or buying the car, the next step is making a payment, arranging a shipping line, and moving the vehicle from the auction yard to the shipping warehouse

According to him, the car can take about four to six weeks to arrive in Ghana, after which a clearing agent helps complete the final process

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Popular TikTok creator Baby Rev by Rev has caught the attention of many Ghanaians after sharing a simple explanation of how people can buy and ship a car from the United States to Ghana.

A Ghanaian car dealer explains how to import a car from the USA to Ghana on your own. Image credit: Getty Images, Baby Rev by Rev

Source: Getty Images

In a video making the rounds online, he broke the process down in a way that sounded easy to follow, especially for people who have always wondered how imported cars make their way into the country.

Car dealer shared steps to import car

According to him, the first step is to visit an online auction platform such as Copart or IAA, where buyers can search for the type of car they want.

On such platforms, users can either place bids during auctions or buy available cars directly, depending on the listing and the options provided.

Copart’s buying guide also shows that international buyers can register, search, bid, and pay online, with buyers in Ghana specifically supported through its international process.

After selecting a vehicle, he said the buyer then makes payment, either through a third party or by wire transfer.

That part is very important because payment is what moves the process from selection to shipping.

He added that once payment is done, the next stage is choosing a shipping line. He mentioned companies like Salome and Grimaldi, explaining that they ship to West Africa regularly.

From there, the car is towed from the auction warehouse to the shipping warehouse, where it is prepared to be loaded and sent to Ghana.

Copart’s international shipping information also notes that buyers typically need to pay in full first before arranging international shipping through third-party providers or authorised representatives.

Baby Rev by Rev said the full shipping process usually takes around four to six weeks from the United States to Ghana or other African countries, depending on the arrangement.

Once the car finally arrives in Ghana, he explained that the final stage is getting a clearing agent to help process the vehicle through the port before it can be released to the owner.

Watch the TikTok video below:

His video has sparked interest among many social media users, especially young Ghanaians who dream of owning cars imported directly from abroad.

While the process may sound straightforward, buyers would still need to pay attention to auction rules, shipping fees, and customs requirements before making any move.

Copart’s Ghana page also advises buyers to check Ghana Customs rules before importing.

Importing a Toyota Corolla SE in Ghana can cost between GH¢70,000 and GH¢100,000, according to a car dealer. Image credit: Getty Images & Freepik

Source: Getty Images

Importer shared how to import Toyota Corolla

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian car dealer walked viewers through how he secured a 2018 Toyota Corolla SE in an overseas auction and shipped it at a cost far below what similar cars sell for locally.

Despite visible damage, the dealer explained that the vehicle was still in perfect running condition, stating that the issue was only cosmetic and could be fixed quickly and affordably.

His full cost breakdown triggered massive reactions, as Ghanaians questioned the high prices of locally sold cars and showed growing interest in importing vehicles themselves.

Source: YEN.com.gh