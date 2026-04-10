A fresh list of suitable alternatives has emerged following the ban on the Voxy for commercial use

These options are gaining interest for offering similar comfort, space and everyday practicality

The development is gradually reshaping how drivers approach commercial transport choices in Ghana

Following the recent concerns and restrictions surrounding the use of Toyota Voxy for commercial transport in Ghana, many drivers and transport operators are now turning their attention to safer and more compliant alternatives.

Safe and affordable Voxy-like cars from other car brands Ghanaians can trust. Image credit: Getty Images & Freepik

Source: Getty Images

The Voxy became popular because of its spacious interior, sliding doors, fuel efficiency and ability to carry up to eight passengers comfortably.

However, with safety concerns, especially around conversion issues, attention has shifted to similar Multi Purpose Vehicles that offer the same benefits without the associated risks.

Toyota Noah tops the list

One of the strongest alternatives is the Toyota Noah. Interestingly, the Noah is closely related to the Voxy and shares almost identical features, including its boxy design, high roof and flexible seating arrangement.

It is known for its reliability and smooth driving experience, making it suitable for both private and commercial use.

In Ghana, used Toyota Noah models from around 2012 to 2016 typically range between GH₵150,000 and GH₵260,000, depending on condition and specifications.

Nissan Serena comes second

Another solid option is the Nissan Serena, which has built a strong reputation globally as a practical family and transport vehicle.

The Serena stands out for its extremely spacious interior and advanced features like driver assistance systems and hybrid options. It is often described as one of the most comfortable MPVs for long-distance travel and heavy passenger use.

In Ghana, prices usually fall within the GH₵160,000 to GH₵300,000 range, depending on the model year and trim.

Honda Stepwgn comes third on the list

The Honda Stepwgn is also gaining attention among Ghanaian drivers. Just like the Voxy, it features sliding doors, a tall body design and a roomy cabin that can accommodate up to eight passengers.

It is particularly known for its practicality and ease of maintenance. In the Ghanaian market, Stepwgn models from 2010 to 2014 are generally priced between GH₵120,000 and GH₵170,000, making it one of the more affordable alternatives.

Toyota Sienna concludes the list

Another option worth mentioning is the Toyota Sienna, although it sits in a slightly higher class. It offers more power, a larger engine and premium comfort, making it ideal for those looking for a more upscale alternative.

In Ghana, prices vary widely from about GH₵120,000 to over GH₵400,000, depending on whether the car is locally used or foreign used.

What makes these vehicles strong alternatives is their shared characteristics.

They all offer spacious interiors, flexible seating arrangements, sliding doors for easy passenger access and engines that balance power with fuel efficiency.

More importantly, they are widely accepted globally as standard MPVs, reducing the risks associated with improper modifications.

As Ghana continues to tighten road safety regulations, the shift away from the Toyota Voxy is gradually reshaping the transport landscape.

For drivers and transport operators, choosing the right alternative is not just about comfort and cost, but also about safety, compliance and long-term reliability.

One thing is clear: the era of the Voxy may be slowing down, but better and safer options are already stepping in.

An angry commercial driver condemns the NRSA's decision to ban Voxy minivans for commercial purposes. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1

Source: UGC

Commercial driver criticised the Toyota Voxy ban

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) had issued a directive to ban the Toyota Voxy minivans for commercial purposes in the country.

However, an angry young driver condemned the NRSA's decision and called on them to enforce road safety regulations.

Ghanaians on social media who saw the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the young driver's argument.

Source: YEN.com.gh