Regina Kwapong of Cantata TV series fame has resurfaced after many years out of the movie industry

The former actress, in videos, got many Ghanaians marvelling at her massive physical transformation

Regina Kwapong wore a green outfit with makeup and a beautiful hairstyle as she captured a mirror selfie

Former Ghanaian actress Regina Kwapong, popularly known for her role as Punani in the long-running TV drama soap opera Cantata has resurfaced after many years out of the public scene.

Cantata TV series actress Regina Kwapong transforms into a gorgeous lady.

In a series of TikTok videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, the actress had grown into a gorgeous-looking woman, who had changed beyond resemblance throughout the years.

In one video, Regina Kwapong looked stunning as she wore a green outfit with makeup and a beautiful hairstyle as she captured a mirror selfie with her expensive smartphone inside a plush room.

The actress was later spotted wearing the same outfit and giving different poses as she walked in front of the entrance of Coco Vanilla restaurant while holding what looked like a cupcake.

In another video, she showed off her throwback videos from her time on the Cantata TV series and compared her old look with her current look.

Among the numerous changes about Regina Kwapong was her skin tone as she had transformed from a dark-skinned lady into a full-grown woman with a light skin complexion.

Regina Kwapong of Cantata TV series fame rocks a beautiful white dress.

Regina Kwapong's acting career and hiatus

Regina Kwapong rose to prominence as a young actress in the Ghanaian movie industry in the 2000s as part of the cast of the Cantata soap opera.

The TV show, produced and directed by the late Nana Bosompra II, who passed away in 2010 was the first-ever Ghanaian TV series.

The show began in the 1990s with actors like Maame Donkono, David Dontoh, the late Nana Bosompra II's wife Julie Juu, Abrobe and the late Jnr Dr Nkrumah, who was the son of the late S.K. Oppong of Osofo Dadzie TV show.

However, the majority of the cast quit the show in the 2000s over complaints of not being paid by the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) which aired the show on the nation's station, GTV.

The show, which was known for over-the-top dramatic acting and sometimes comic musical and dancing scenes served as a source of entertainment and laughter for many Ghanaians.

Along with actors like Julie Juu, Sargeant Dee, Kwaku Arhin Yeboah a.k.a Abrobe, Lady Smash and Efo Sagaribiwe, the actress was a familiar face during the childhoods of many Ghanaians, who watched the TV show which used to air on GTV every Sunday after church service.

Regina later left the TV show and acted in a few Kumawood movies with the likes of Agya Koo before disappearing from the movie industry. The actress is happily married with two kids and has achieved success as an entrepreneur.

Watch the videos below:

Regina Kwapong's transformation stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

efyalopex8 commented:

"Eeeeeiii transformation mu pro max paaa."

Akua_ said:

"Eiii, then she’s grown oh because this program, I was like 5 years oh."

Vintage purse commented:

"You don’t say?? 😳😳 wow she has grown beautifully."

Bernard Aduse-Poku flaunts his transformation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bernard Aduse-Poku flaunted his transformation on social media.

In a photo, the popular Kumawood actor changed his look, with him growing a long beard and moustache.

The photo of Bernard Aduse-Poku's current look stirred reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

