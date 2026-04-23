Honda CG125, Bajaj Boxer and TVS HLX remained the most common motorcycles used by okada riders across Ghana

Prices varied by condition, with older bikes going for around GH₵5,000 to GH₵7,500, while newer ones ranged between GH₵9,000 and GH₵13,500

The cost of getting a motorcycle remained the biggest barrier, with most riders needing at least GH₵6,000 to start the business

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Okada business in Ghana continues to grow across many communities, offering a source of daily income for thousands of young men despite ongoing debates around regulation and safety.

Entry cost into okada business in Ghana revealed in new update. Image credit: Freepik, Kusnap Nigeria

Source: UGC

From busy parts of Accra to smaller towns, commercial motor riders have become part of everyday transport, helping passengers move quickly through traffic and hard-to-reach areas.

However, behind this growing business lies one major hurdle: the cost of getting a motorcycle.

Most okada riders in Ghana rely on a few trusted models known for their durability and fuel efficiency. Among them, the Honda CG125 remains one of the most popular choices on the road.

Prices of Okada motorcycles in Ghana

In the current market, fairly used Honda CG125 bikes can be found from around GH₵8,000, while newer or cleaner models often range between GH₵9,500 and GH₵10,500.

The Bajaj Boxer 125 is another widely used motorcycle, especially among riders who operate on rough roads or carry heavier loads.

Prices for the Bajaj Boxer vary depending on condition, with older models going for about GH₵5,000 to GH₵7,500, while newer ones typically sell between GH₵9,000 and GH₵13,500.

TVS motorcycles, particularly models like the HLX 125, have also gained popularity among okada riders in recent years.

These bikes are considered relatively affordable, with prices starting from around GH₵6,500 and rising to about GH₵11,000 depending on the condition and year.

For riders working with tighter budgets, alternatives like Apsonic AP125 are also common.

These usually fall within the GH₵6,000 to GH₵13,000 range, making them an option for those looking to enter the business at a lower cost.

Because of this, “work and pay” arrangements have become common, allowing riders to use a motorcycle while gradually paying from their daily earnings.

In the end, while the okada business may seem easy from the outside, the reality shows that starting requires a significant investment, with most riders needing at least GH₵6,000 to GH₵10,000 just to get on the road.

Aside from the investment, it also comes with risks, especially road crashes.

YEN.com.gh analyses how much a new Pragya costs in Ghana in 2026 as commercial transport becomes increasingly popular. Image credit: Tuatuagye

Source: UGC

Prices of Pragya Tricycle in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported on the current prices of Pragya, commonly used in Ghana as a means of transportation.

Prices of motorbikes varied widely, with brands like TVS and Bajaj on the higher end and Apsonic and Royal Motor more affordable

Despite rising costs driven by import duties and demand, many Ghanaians still see the motor king business as a reliable way to earn

Source: YEN.com.gh