President John Dramani Mahama has proposed the criminalisation of the demands for a romantic relationship before employing someone

The President called for a change in mindset and insisted that women are equally capable when given the opportunity and the right resources

President Mahama said this when he addressed a town hall engagement on May 2, 2026, at Adweso in Koforidua, Eastern Region

President John Dramani Mahama has called for the criminalisation of the demands of romantic relationships in exchange for employment opportunities.

Speaking at a town hall engagement on May 2, 2026, at Adweso in Koforidua, President Mahama described the practice as unacceptable and exploitative.

President John Mahama proposes a law to criminalise romance for jobs. Photo credit: @JDMahama

Source: Facebook

Addressing participants, President Mahama condemned some employers for abusing their power, who allegedly demand relationships from women as a condition for offering jobs.

"One of the worst things, and I think we should pass a bill to make it punishable, is that sometimes if the employer or the person responsible for employing is a male, they demand some romantic relationship before they give them jobs."

"It is unacceptable. It must stop. And I think that we must take a firm line on that. I mean, if anybody does that, there should be a law that deals with them very strongly," he added.

President Mahama insisted that women are equally capable and demanded a change in mindset. He said that during visits to road construction sites under the Big Push programme, he saw female engineers working as site engineers.

"I find it very admirable when I see the girls doing those kinds of jobs," he said, adding that he often takes photographs with them as a form of encouragement.

He further cited the Eastern Regional Minister, Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey, as an example of what women can achieve when given the chance.

"We already have the Affirmative Action law, which we are trying to apply. We are going to work to make sure that we achieve the targets. It says that in public appointments by the end of 2028, we should achieve 50-50 parity. It is a tough call, but we will work at it."

Source: YEN.com.gh