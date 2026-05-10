The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has listed areas in the country that will experience power cuts from May 9 to May 13, 2026

In a statement, the ECG gave reasons for the power cuts and apologised to its clients for the inconvenience caused

The ECG, however, assured the general public that it would work to rectify the issues leading to the power cuts

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has released a power cut schedule for areas in the Greater Accra Region and other parts of the country.

The said areas will experience the power outages from Saturday, May 9, 2026, to Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

ECG releases a list of areas that will experience dumsor in the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a Facebook post sharing the schedule, the ECG stated that the areas affected are the Ashanti South Region, Accra West Region, and Accra East Region.

Specific areas within these jurisdictions that will be affected include Broadcasting, SCC, New Weija, ECG Bortianor Office, Fomena, Dompoase, Amankyin, Wamase, La, Tseaddo Roundabout, Adenta Housing Down, among other places.

Some of the reasons given for the scheduled power cut include technical challenges, rainstorm-related faults in the ECG network, and planned maintenance to improve service delivery.

The ECG statement apologised for the inconvenience caused to ECG clients.

"ECG wishes to assure affected customers that our Engineers are working to rectify the faults and restore supply. ECG regrets the inconvenience caused to the affected customers."

Read the Facebook statement below:

Source: YEN.com.gh