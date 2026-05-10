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Dumsor Alert: ECG Lists Areas in the Country To Experience Power Cuts
Ghana

Dumsor Alert: ECG Lists Areas in the Country To Experience Power Cuts

by  Magdalene Larnyoh
2 min read
  • The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has listed areas in the country that will experience power cuts from May 9 to May 13, 2026
  • In a statement, the ECG gave reasons for the power cuts and apologised to its clients for the inconvenience caused
  • The ECG, however, assured the general public that it would work to rectify the issues leading to the power cuts

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has released a power cut schedule for areas in the Greater Accra Region and other parts of the country.

The said areas will experience the power outages from Saturday, May 9, 2026, to Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

ECG, Dumsor, Electricity Company of Ghana, Power cut, Light out, GridCo, VRA.
ECG releases a list of areas that will experience dumsor in the country. Photo credit: Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

In a Facebook post sharing the schedule, the ECG stated that the areas affected are the Ashanti South Region, Accra West Region, and Accra East Region.

Specific areas within these jurisdictions that will be affected include Broadcasting, SCC, New Weija, ECG Bortianor Office, Fomena, Dompoase, Amankyin, Wamase, La, Tseaddo Roundabout, Adenta Housing Down, among other places.

Read also

Dumsor alert: ECG announces May 8 power cuts in Accra East and Ashanti Regions

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Some of the reasons given for the scheduled power cut include technical challenges, rainstorm-related faults in the ECG network, and planned maintenance to improve service delivery.

The ECG statement apologised for the inconvenience caused to ECG clients.

"ECG wishes to assure affected customers that our Engineers are working to rectify the faults and restore supply. ECG regrets the inconvenience caused to the affected customers."

Read the Facebook statement below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Magdalene Larnyoh avatar

Magdalene Larnyoh (Human-Interest editor) Magdalene Larnyoh writes for the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. She has over ten years of experience in media and communications. She previously worked for Citi FM, Pulse Ghana, and Business Insider Africa. She obtained a BA in Social Sciences from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 2012. Reach out to her on magdalene.larnyoh@yen.com.gh

Tags:
Electricity Company Of Ghana - ECG
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