A video showed Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) applicants queuing in floodwaters at Takoradi during their recruitment screening

The flooding, caused by heavy rains, created difficult conditions, but applicants remained determined to complete the process

The GAF assured the public that the nationwide screening exercise, held from November 12–13, 2025, would be fair and transparent

A concerning scene at a Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) recruitment centre has sparked reactions on social media.

In a video spotted online, some applicants for the GAF recruitment were seen queuing in floodwaters at Takoradi while awaiting their screening exercise.

Some Ghana Armed Forces applicants queue in floodwaters at Takoradi while awaiting their screening exercise. Photo credit: EDHUB. Image source: X

The video showed a challenging environment where young hopefuls stand strong despite the adverse conditions. Many of the applicants were dressed in white tops and dark pants, wading through muddy floodwaters.

Armed Forces schedule November 12–13 for screening

This follows the Ghana Armed Forces' (GAF) assurance to the public that the exercise will be conducted in a fair, transparent, and well-coordinated manner, ensuring that only qualified individuals proceed to the next stage of recruitment.

The GAF had released an official announcement regarding the next phase of its 2025/2026 nationwide recruitment exercise.

According to the GAF, the screening will be conducted over two days (November 12 - November 13, 2025) and will take place at various designated centres across the country.

GAF applicants queue in flood waters

The floodwaters resulted from the recent heavy rains. It transformed the screening site into a makeshift quagmire, yet the applicants remain unbothered.

This recruitment drive is part of a broader initiative announced by the Ghanaian government.

The late Dr Edward Kofi Omani Boamah, in July 2025, confirmed that the government plans to enlist 12,000 personnel into the GAF over the next three and a half years.

However, the flooding in Takoradi has added an unexpected layer of difficulty, testing the resolve of those aspiring to serve their country.

Watch the video of GAF applicants queuing in floodwaters below:

Reactions to floodwaters at GAF recruitment centre

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@mandela_gh said:

"The Ghanaian Youth are never lazy, as asserted by Mr. K.T. Hammond that we, the youth, are lazy."

@Mr_Grunitzky stated:

"This is sad, honestly. Going through this, and you might not even be selected. Should we go through this stress just to serve our nation?"

@KSnetne commented:

"This is unacceptable. No one seeking a chance to serve their country should have to stand in floodwaters. Proper planning and logistics are long overdue, recruits deserve safety and dignity."

@Life_Unveiled2 stated:

"It’s a powerful picture of determination — young people braving harsh conditions just for the opportunity to wear the uniform. But it’s also a reminder of the challenges facing Ghana’s youth — the hunger for jobs, dignity, and purpose. Their resilience deserves respect."

Military applicants in the Savannah Region are reporting a smooth and well-structured screening process. Image credit: ChannelOneTV

Stampede hits Ghana Armed Forces recruitment

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that, unlike other centres, the Ghana Armed Forces screening exercise in the Savannah Region was running smoothly.

Applicants were seen standing in orderly lines, with reports describing the process as well-structured and calm.

However, chaos erupted at the El Wak Stadium in Accra, where a tragic stampede led to the loss of six lives.

The Ghana Armed Forces confirmed the incident in an official statement, directing all injured persons to the 37 Military Hospital and urging the public to disregard false reports circulating online.

