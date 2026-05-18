A popular traditional priest has reportedly expressed a strong interest in purchasing the church building of Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi

The development follows Prophet Badu Kobi’s recent confirmation that his Glorious Wave Church International auditorium is up for sale as the ministry relocates

The prospect of a traditional spiritualist taking over a prominent Christian house of worship has triggered intense debate and confusion across social media

The ongoing saga surrounding the sale of Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi’s church building has taken a wild and unexpected turn that sounds closer to a movie script than reality.

Nana Kwaku Bonsam allegedly offers to buy Prophet Badu Kobi’s church. Image credit: @dek360ghana/TikTok

Source: UGC

Famed traditional priest Nana Kwaku Bonsam has reportedly entered the arena as a potential buyer for the multi-million-cedi property located in Sakumono.

From church to traditional shrine?

The news comes hot on the heels of Prophet Badu Kobi’s public clarification regarding the sale.

The man of God, who was once famous for gifting luxury cars to celebrities, recently broke his silence to debunk viral rumours that he was selling the property to settle mounting personal debts. Instead, he insisted the sale was an act of "divine obedience" to completely cut ties with the old site and fund a total relocation to the Sakumono Estate.

However, the entry of Kwaku Bonsam as a bidder has injected a heavy dose of irony into the situation. For a traditional priest, who openly operates outside the Christian faith, to express interest in acquiring a Christian sanctuary has left many believers deeply uncomfortable.

Insiders are already joking about whether the massive auditorium will be converted into a central shrine for the gods, while others wonder if it is simply a shrewd real estate investment by the traditionalist.

The transaction, if it goes through, would mark one of the most bizarre property transfers in Ghanaian history. Prophet Badu Kobi previously stated that the sale was approved by his church's Board of Trustees and that "it is not church money that will take care of me." Whether the board will accept a bid funded by traditional spiritual operations remains to be seen.

Read the details in the TikTok post below.

Kwaku Bonsam receiving church bid spark reactions

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the extraordinary bidding news below:

@Salesman_🇬🇧🇬🇭 wrote:

"The gods to save the church ✌️✌️. This is the ultimate plot twist for 2026."

@Pierlo_Gh commented:

"This world is actually not fair o. Yesterday bright and beautiful, today dry and gone🤔? How did we get to a priest buying a prophet's church?"

@TeezeThaWorld joked:

"brothershelpingbrothers.com. Business is business, regardless of where the spiritual power comes from."

@BENE simply reacted with:

"Piaw."

Source: YEN.com.gh