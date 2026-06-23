The Gomoa West branch of the National Democratic Congress announced the death of Stephen Kwame Oduro

The constituency communications officer passed away at the Tema General Hospital after an illness

Legal party executives issued an official statement to commend his dedication and service to the fraternity

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The Gomoa West Constituency branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has officially announced the sad passing of its Constituency Communications Officer, Stephen Kwame Oduro.

"A Great Loss": NDC Announces Passing of Communications Officer Stephen Kwame Oduro

Source: UGC

The political party shared the update through a formal press release to inform members and the general public of the tragedy.

The statement, issued on Monday, June 23, 2026, was signed by the Constituency Secretary, Benedict Kofi Wompeh. According to the release, Oduro passed away on Monday, June 22, 2026, at the Tema General Hospital, where he was receiving treatment. He had been unwell for several months, with his health condition worsening over the final four weeks before his death.

The constituency leadership described the loss as a heavy blow to the entire political fraternity. Executives noted that despite all medical efforts to restore his health, he did not survive the hospitalisation. He is survived by his wife and a two-year-old son.

NDC pays tribute to late Stephen Oduro

The NDC fraternity has expressed deep grief over the loss, commending the late executive for his absolute commitment to the progress of the political party. Officials stated that his voice and positive energy during party operations would be missed.

The statement noted: “The passing of Comrade Stephen Kwame Oduro is a great loss not only to the constituency but to the entire party. He was a committed, loyal, and tireless servant whose contributions, dedication, and passion for the party’s growth and success will never be forgotten.”

The leadership urged all party members to remain united and support the family with prayers. Details regarding the funeral arrangements will be made public in due course.

Source: YEN.com.gh