Sara Araba Tettey was a 26-year-old lawyer who had recently been called to the Ghana Bar and was building a promising legal career

The KNUST Faculty of Law alumna tragically passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest during celebrations following Ghana's World Cup victory over Panama

Her final social media post celebrating the Black Stars' winning goal has since gone viral, leaving many Ghanaians emotional

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The sudden passing of Sara Araba Tettey has left Ghanaians mourning the loss of a young lawyer whose life and career were just beginning.

Sara Araba Tettey's age, school, career, family and more. Image credit: araba_xxx

Source: UGC

News of her death spread rapidly after reports emerged that she suffered a cardiac arrest while celebrating Ghana's dramatic 1-0 victory over Panama at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Here is everything to know about the young legal practitioner.

Sara Araba Tettey's education

Sara Araba Tettey was a graduate of the KNUST Faculty of Law, where she earned admiration from colleagues and lecturers for her dedication and commitment to her studies.

After completing her legal education, she proceeded to the Ghana School of Law and successfully qualified as a lawyer.

Sara Araba Tettey's legal career

The 26-year-old had recently been called to the Ghana Bar, marking the beginning of what many believed would be a successful legal career.

She worked with O & A Legal Consult at Amakom in the Ashanti Region, the same law firm where her mother serves as Head Secretary.

Friends and colleagues described her as a bright young professional with a promising future ahead of her.

Sara Araba Tettey's family background

One of the most heartbreaking details to emerge after her passing is that Sara was her mother's only child.

Her mother has been left devastated by the tragic loss of her daughter, whom she worked alongside at O & A Legal Consult.

The news has generated an outpouring of sympathy from Ghanaians on social media.

Sara Araba Tettey's final post

Moments before her passing, Sara took to X to celebrate Ghana's winning goal against Panama.

Reacting to the dramatic late strike, she wrote:

"GOALLLLL!!!! F**k I love these boys."

The post has since gone viral, with many describing it as a painful reminder of how quickly life can change.

Sara Araba Tettey's tragic passing

Sara was watching the Black Stars match with friends at Standard Hostel on Bomso Road in Kumasi when she suddenly collapsed after Ghana's winning goal.

She was rushed to KNUST Hospital, where doctors and emergency responders reportedly performed CPR for about 45 minutes in an attempt to save her life.

Sadly, she could not be revived.

Her death has left family, friends, colleagues and many football fans heartbroken.

Sara Araba Tettey's social media presence

Beyond her legal career, Sara Araba Tettey was active on social media, where she shared glimpses of her life, fashion and personal moments.

On X, she used the handle @araba_xxx, where she had over 12,000 followers. Her final post celebrating Ghana's winning goal against Panama has since gone viral following news of her passing.

She was also active on Instagram under the handle @ara.ba, where she had more than 20,000 followers and frequently posted beauty, fashion and lifestyle content.

Since her death, many social media users have flooded her pages with tributes and messages of condolence as they mourn the loss of the young lawyer.

Ohene Gyan's reported death leaves the Ghanaian media industry in mourning. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

Former Skyy Power journalist dead

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, former Skyy Power 93.5 FM and Empire 102.7 FM News Editor Ohene Gyan has reportedly passed away.

Before his death, Ohene Gyan established himself as a respected voice in Ghana's media industry.

He served as News Editor at both stations, playing a key role in news gathering, content production and the delivery of credible information to audiences, particularly in the Western Region.

Source: YEN.com.gh