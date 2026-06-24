GMet has forecast patches of mist and fog across coastal, forest, and mountainous areas early Wednesday, with some coastal rain expected

Sunshine will dominate much of the country by the afternoon, although conditions will remain unstable in parts

Thunderstorms or varying intensities of rain are likely in southern regions and parts of the northern sector later in the day

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued its early morning weather forecast for Wednesday, June 24, 2026, indicating varying weather conditions across the country throughout the day.

According to GMet, patches of mist and fog are expected early this morning over parts of the coastal, forest, and mountainous regions.

Ghana Meteorological Agency list areas to likely face thunderstorm today, June 24, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Some coastal areas are also likely to experience rainfall during the morning hours.

As the day progresses, periods of sunshine are expected to prevail across much of the country by the afternoon.

However, the agency has cautioned that thunderstorms or rain of varying intensities are likely to occur over parts of the southern sector.

Additionally, a few areas in the eastern portions of the northern sector may also experience rainfall during the afternoon and evening hours.

Other parts of the country are expected to become mostly cloudy later in the day.

GMet has advised the public to remain alert and take necessary precautions, particularly in areas prone to thunderstorms and reduced visibility due to early morning fog.

Read the X post below:

18 die in Central Region flooding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that at least 18 people had died and nearly 9,000 residents have been affected after devastating floods, mudslides and building collapses hit Ghana's Central Region over the weekend.

NADMO's Central Regional Director Emmanuel Kwesi Dawood confirmed 58 building collapses and 377 people internally displaced across 13 districts and municipalities.

NADMO appealed to corporate bodies, NGOs and philanthropists to support affected families with food, mattresses, roofing sheets and medical supplies.

Source: YEN.com.gh