Luxury brand Warrior King Watches announced the completion of a singular timepiece dubbed the most expensive watch produced in Africa

Artisans spent more than 1000 hours engineering, finishing, and assembling the components of the unique design

The custom architecture featured a concealed tourbillon alongside hundreds of meticulously hand-set diamonds and bespoke engravings

African luxury watchmaker Warrior King Watches has officially unveiled a singular creation titled "The Most Expensive Watch Produced in Africa".

Luxury brand Warrior King Watches unveils one of Africa's most expensive watches, a unique piece featuring a concealed tourbillon and hand-set diamonds, crafted over 1000 hours. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The announcement marked a historic milestone for high-end horology on the continent, highlighting a major leap in local technical refinement.

The company spent months on design development, stone-setting, finishing, and assembly to bring the personalised design architecture to life. Every single component of the watch was custom-engineered to ensure that the final timepiece remains a distinct piece that can never be replicated anywhere else in the world.

Featuring a concealed tourbillon, hundreds of meticulously crafted, hand-set diamonds, bespoke engraving, and a fully personalised architecture, this Piéce Unique represents months of design development, technical refinement, stone-setting, finishing, and assembly.

Conceived as a singular creation, every component was engineered, finished, and assembled with one objective: to create a timepiece that could never be replicated.

See the remarkable artistry and precision of Warrior King Watches on full display in the TikTok video below.

Warrior King Watches exceptional native craftsmanship

According to the company, the masterpiece stands as a firm testament to the growing global influence of African haute horlogerie and the strict pursuit of exceptional craftsmanship.

Production logs confirmed that the assembly team dedicated more than 1000 hours of precision hand-crafting to complete the jewel-encrusted project.

The luxury brand explicitly thanked its technical team for their passion and precision, while appreciating its high-value clients for believing in the future of African luxury watchmaking.

The release has since stirred great pride among fashion enthusiasts tracking the rise of African luxury products.

Air Peace expands operations in Africa

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Nigeria's carrier, Air Peace, has announced a major expansion of its scheduled flight services across West and Central Africa.

The airline confirmed the plan to launch new direct routes connecting Lagos with four major regional destinations in an X post on June 16, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh