Luxury Brand Warrior King Watches Debuts One of Africa’s Most Expensive Diamond-Crafted Timepieces
- Luxury brand Warrior King Watches announced the completion of a singular timepiece dubbed the most expensive watch produced in Africa
- Artisans spent more than 1000 hours engineering, finishing, and assembling the components of the unique design
- The custom architecture featured a concealed tourbillon alongside hundreds of meticulously hand-set diamonds and bespoke engravings
African luxury watchmaker Warrior King Watches has officially unveiled a singular creation titled "The Most Expensive Watch Produced in Africa".
The announcement marked a historic milestone for high-end horology on the continent, highlighting a major leap in local technical refinement.
The company spent months on design development, stone-setting, finishing, and assembly to bring the personalised design architecture to life. Every single component of the watch was custom-engineered to ensure that the final timepiece remains a distinct piece that can never be replicated anywhere else in the world.
Featuring a concealed tourbillon, hundreds of meticulously crafted, hand-set diamonds, bespoke engraving, and a fully personalised architecture, this Piéce Unique represents months of design development, technical refinement, stone-setting, finishing, and assembly.
Conceived as a singular creation, every component was engineered, finished, and assembled with one objective: to create a timepiece that could never be replicated.
See the remarkable artistry and precision of Warrior King Watches on full display in the TikTok video below.
Warrior King Watches exceptional native craftsmanship
According to the company, the masterpiece stands as a firm testament to the growing global influence of African haute horlogerie and the strict pursuit of exceptional craftsmanship.
Production logs confirmed that the assembly team dedicated more than 1000 hours of precision hand-crafting to complete the jewel-encrusted project.
The luxury brand explicitly thanked its technical team for their passion and precision, while appreciating its high-value clients for believing in the future of African luxury watchmaking.
The release has since stirred great pride among fashion enthusiasts tracking the rise of African luxury products.
Air Peace expands operations in Africa
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Nigeria's carrier, Air Peace, has announced a major expansion of its scheduled flight services across West and Central Africa.
The airline confirmed the plan to launch new direct routes connecting Lagos with four major regional destinations in an X post on June 16, 2026.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh