Deputy Transport Minister Dorcas Affo-Toffey incurred the wrath of Ghanaians online after a post perceived as tone-deaf to the ongoing transport crisis.

Ghanaians in densely populated areas have been struggling to find transport during rush hour to commute to their homes, work and school, among others.

Deputy Transport Minister Dorcas Affo-Toffey is being accused of being tone-deaf to the transport crisis in urban areas.

As concerns about the inadequate transport escalate, Affo-Toffey's relatively innocuous but generic January 13 post on X about her public service attracted criticism from several Ghanaians online.

The criticism was so intense that the MP eventually blocked comments on her post.

One comment read:

"Deputy Transport Minister, your services are really needed. Please sit up and work. Read the comments and check out how people are unhappy with your delivery so far."

People used unflattering words for the ministry like "useless" and also attacked her penchant for aesthetics and photo posts saying they were needless.

One of the more critical posts on X also described her as the Sara Adwoa Sarfo of the Mahama administration, in reference to the former Dome Kwabenya legislator, who was described as an absentee MP and was eventually voted out of office.

One social media user summed up the transport problem saying:

"I just passed the Circle to Teshie road and there are lots of passengers trying to get home but can’t get cars to convey them. What saddens my heart is the amount of school kids on that stretch looking for cars. Can’t we dedicate buses to be picking school kids?"

Commenting on her post, the Joy News' Parliamentary Correspondent, Kwaku Asante, said the minister should have shown more empathy in public.

He described her as "pretending completely like she hasn't even heard what's going on."

"You'd have thought the first post of a Deputy Transport Minister at a time people are struggling daily to get transportation to work would have been a message on what they are doing to address them."

Government intervention during the transport crisis

In December 2025, as complaints about the transport situation emerged, the Transport Ministry announced the deployment of eight buses on four major routes in Accra to ease congestion during peak hours.

Ghanaians in dense urban areas are complaining about the struggles of finding transportation during rush hour.

Source: Getty Images

According to the ministry, the buses operated along the Accra–Madina–Adenta corridor, Accra–Achimota–Amasaman route, Accra–Mallam–Kasoa stretch, and the Accra–Tema Beach Road from Wednesday, December 10, 2025, between 4:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. daily.

There were reports that some commuters were favouring the state buses over private transport.

Passengers protest against unapproved fares

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video trending online captured a tense moment inside a commercial vehicle, where several passengers confronted a trotro mate.

The passengers accused him of charging unapproved fares, describing the amount as unfair and unacceptable.

The clip generated mixed reactions nationwide, with many expressing frustration over rising nighttime transport fares.

