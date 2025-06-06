Ken Ofori-Atta Faces INTERPOL Red Notice for Alleged Corruption
- Former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has been listed on the Interpol Red Notice for allegedly using his office for profit
- The red notice alert comes after several efforts by the Special Prosecutor to get him to appear before the office in person
- Netizens who saw the post of Interpol searching for Ofori-Atta expressed mixed reactions in the post comments section
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
The International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) has officially added Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to its Red Notice database.
This follows a renewed request from Ghana’s Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) after the Minister failed to turn himself in despite several requests.
OSP declares Ken Ofori-Atta wanted
Ghana's Office of the Special Prosecutor has been on the search for former Finance Minister for some time now. The office, led by Kissi Agyebeng has accused Ofori-Atta of abusing his office during his tenure in the government
The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) gave Ofori-Atta an ultimatum to present himself physically at its headquarters on Monday, June 2, 2025 or face the consequences. He reportedly missed the deadline due to health concerns.
In the latest development, the OSP has dragged the former Finance Minister to Interpol, with his listing on the Red Notice marking a significant step in efforts to hold him accountable.
The notice, published on June 6, 2025, and sighted by YEN.com.gh, describes Ofori-Atta as a 65-year-old Ghanaian male, born on November 7, 1959, in Accra.
The Red Notice described him as having the following features: 1.7 metres tall, with black hair and eyes, and fluent in both English and Twi.
The charge slapped on Ofori-Atta by Interpol indicated he used public office for profit. The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) believes he is currently in the United States undergoing medical treatment and has requested international cooperation to locate and provisionally arrest him, pending extradition or voluntary return.
This is the second time the former finance minister has been declared a wanted person by the OSP.
In February 2025, he was labelled a 'fugitive from justice' after failing to appear before investigators when summoned in connection with multiple high-profile corruption cases.
These include investigations related to the controversial National Cathedral project and a revenue assurance contract with Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML).
The post about INTERPOL' placing Ofori-Atta on the Red Notice is below:
Netizens react to Ofori-Atta's INTERPOL red notice
Netizens who saw the post about Ofori-Atta on the INTERPOL red notice expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. Many were delighted over the OSP's move.
@nana_kwabina wrote:
"Ghanaians expect accountability from Ken Ofori-Atta. Given past cases where allegations faded away, where suspects were convicted and discharged."
@Slykweku88 wrote:
"What about Sedinam Tamaklo mmoaaaa."
@KwesiPriGH wrote"
"Aswear, Ghana be Netflix series now! Ken Ofori-Atta turn Interpol superstar. NPP, you sure say e be this way we go?"
@agbelegbe_g wrote:
"A total disgrace. Instead of you to just come, answer questions and go back, you are following the advice of Frank Davies and his confrontational group led by Afenyo Markins."
@pastor_mensah wrote:
"Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, we respectfully advise you to report yourself to avoid potentially being detained for more than 8 weeks without trial if arrested by force, considering your health and freedom."
Ken Ofori-Atta misses OSP appearance
YEN.com.gh also reported that Ofori-Atta wouldn't appear before the OSP on June 2, 2025, due to health concerns.
His legal team submitted medical reports and informed both the OSP and the Human Rights Court of his condition.
The OSP is investigating four major cases linked to the former Finance Minister, including controversial GRA contracts.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh