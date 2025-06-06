Former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has been listed on the Interpol Red Notice for allegedly using his office for profit

The red notice alert comes after several efforts by the Special Prosecutor to get him to appear before the office in person

Netizens who saw the post of Interpol searching for Ofori-Atta expressed mixed reactions in the post comments section

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) has officially added Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to its Red Notice database.

This follows a renewed request from Ghana’s Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) after the Minister failed to turn himself in despite several requests.

Interpol lists Ken Ofori-Atta on Red Alert over alleged corruption after a request from Ghana's Special Prosecutor. Image source: Ken Ofori-Atta

Source: Getty Images

OSP declares Ken Ofori-Atta wanted

Ghana's Office of the Special Prosecutor has been on the search for former Finance Minister for some time now. The office, led by Kissi Agyebeng has accused Ofori-Atta of abusing his office during his tenure in the government

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) gave Ofori-Atta an ultimatum to present himself physically at its headquarters on Monday, June 2, 2025 or face the consequences. He reportedly missed the deadline due to health concerns.

In the latest development, the OSP has dragged the former Finance Minister to Interpol, with his listing on the Red Notice marking a significant step in efforts to hold him accountable.

The notice, published on June 6, 2025, and sighted by YEN.com.gh, describes Ofori-Atta as a 65-year-old Ghanaian male, born on November 7, 1959, in Accra.

The OSP under Kissi Agyebeng commences a search for former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta over alleged abuse of his office. Image source: Ken Ofori-Atta, OSP

Source: Facebook

The Red Notice described him as having the following features: 1.7 metres tall, with black hair and eyes, and fluent in both English and Twi.

The charge slapped on Ofori-Atta by Interpol indicated he used public office for profit. The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) believes he is currently in the United States undergoing medical treatment and has requested international cooperation to locate and provisionally arrest him, pending extradition or voluntary return.

This is the second time the former finance minister has been declared a wanted person by the OSP.

In February 2025, he was labelled a 'fugitive from justice' after failing to appear before investigators when summoned in connection with multiple high-profile corruption cases.

These include investigations related to the controversial National Cathedral project and a revenue assurance contract with Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML).

The post about INTERPOL' placing Ofori-Atta on the Red Notice is below:

Netizens react to Ofori-Atta's INTERPOL red notice

Netizens who saw the post about Ofori-Atta on the INTERPOL red notice expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. Many were delighted over the OSP's move.

@nana_kwabina wrote:

"Ghanaians expect accountability from Ken Ofori-Atta. Given past cases where allegations faded away, where suspects were convicted and discharged."

@Slykweku88 wrote:

"What about Sedinam Tamaklo mmoaaaa."

@KwesiPriGH wrote"

"Aswear, Ghana be Netflix series now! Ken Ofori-Atta turn Interpol superstar. NPP, you sure say e be this way we go?"

@agbelegbe_g wrote:

"A total disgrace. Instead of you to just come, answer questions and go back, you are following the advice of Frank Davies and his confrontational group led by Afenyo Markins."

@pastor_mensah wrote:

"Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, we respectfully advise you to report yourself to avoid potentially being detained for more than 8 weeks without trial if arrested by force, considering your health and freedom."

Ken Ofori-Atta misses OSP appearance

YEN.com.gh also reported that Ofori-Atta wouldn't appear before the OSP on June 2, 2025, due to health concerns.

His legal team submitted medical reports and informed both the OSP and the Human Rights Court of his condition.

The OSP is investigating four major cases linked to the former Finance Minister, including controversial GRA contracts.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh